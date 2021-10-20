Council OKs pay scale increase for park employees

The City Council of David City opted to move forward with a pay scale increase for park employees at its regular meeting on Oct. 13.

The current starting wage for the David City park laborer position is $10.68, with built-in raises that max out at $15.47. After discussing options at the meeting, the city council has directed city staff to start drafting an ordinance to bring the starting wage up to $15 an hour.

The council was set to discuss two options at the meeting. Option A would have bumped the starting wage up to $12.99 and topped out the hourly pay at $15.87.

Option A was calculated by weighing local wages evenly against non-local wages for similar positions. Option B, meanwhile, weighed local wages higher.

Option B proposed bumping the starting park laborer position up to $14.03, with room to increase to $16.91 an hour.

First Ward Council Member Jessica Betzen-Miller was the first to speak up when discussion began, quick to voice her support for option B.

Mayor Alan Zavodny agreed.

"We are not paying a living wage," Zavodny said. "And this job isn't just setting up chairs -- it's very involved. And you don't know … until you have someone who doesn't know how to mark a football field, someone who doesn't know how to fix something at the swimming pool."

Zavodny said the city isn't anywhere near what it should be paying, to the point that it can't expect to receive any serious applications.

"The biggest problem we're running into now is that all of these other places are upping their wages to get people to come in," Third Ward Council Member Bruce Meysenberg said. "And once they do that, that's who you're competing against."

Zavodny pointed out that McDonald's is paying $15 an hour.

"That's what I was going to recommend, was that we start at $15," Betzen-Miller said in response to Zavodny's comment. "...I think that we need to put it at $15 for a starting wage and adjust the current employees' wages accordingly."

No one disagreed and, as the council wrapped up its meeting around 8:30 p.m., Zavodny addressed David City Park Worker Nathan Styskal, who always attends the meetings held at the David City Municipal Auditorium, 699 Kansas St. in town, to lock up after everyone leaves.

"I'm sorry for keeping you here so late, but I think we got you a raise tonight," Zavodny said.

Earlier in the meeting, the council spent time discussing the possibility of adding one or two more positions to the city's water and sewer department staff roster.

Interim Water Department Supervisor Aaron Gustin was quick to praise his current employees, especially Field Supervisor John Kobus. It's not that they don't work hard, Gustin said, but they are being spread thin.

The city recently contracted to bring some extra hands on deck to help with water main replacements, a decision which Gustin said has saved the city roughly $196,000.

Second Ward Council Member Kevin Woita expressed support for continuing to hire out work for certain projects.

"There's a community close to us with a slightly larger population that has hired specialized people to start doing work for the city, and I can see that they're saving money," Woita said. "They were hiring contractors to do work, now their city employees are doing it."

Zavodny and Gustin agreed that the best thing might be a combination of contracting employees and having some of the work done by city staff, depending on the type of work and project.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

