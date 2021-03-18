 Skip to main content
Council planning to make an offer on U.S. Bank building
U.S. Bank building

The City Council of David City hopes to go ahead with plans to make an offer on the U.S. Bank building, 490 E St., as the new home of city offices.

With most of the appraisals and assessments completed, the City Council of David City seems almost ready to make an offer to buy the building that formerly housed the U.S. Bank.

The Council still needs to hold a public hearing on the matter before it can take a vote to approve an offer on the building, but the process is moving forward.

The U.S. Bank branch at 490 E St. in David City officially closed at the beginning of the year. Approximately a month-and-a-half ago, the Council started talking about moving city offices into the building.

But some concerns about the condition of the building were brought up, including the quality of the roof and HVAC system.

Alan Zavodny

Zavodny

The City got an opinion from an independent appraiser valuing the 9,732 square foot main bank structure at $245,000, Mayor Alan Zavodny said at a March 10 Council meeting.

Meanwhile, Zavodny said the appraiser valued the building's drive-through at $119,000. During the meeting, Zavodny said the City has the option of selling the drive-through after it buys the building.

"I think there would be some interest there," Zavodny said.

Taken together, Zavodny said the appraiser valued the entire building at less than U.S. Bank's asking price.

Several council members agreed that the City would be hard-pressed to find a better price per square foot in town.

The City is still waiting to get a roofer's opinion on the building.

"The roofer called me last week. They were supposed to have a guy in but he got busy with other projects so he didn't come in last week. Hopefully, he'll be in before the next council meeting to take a look," City Administrator Clayton Keller said at the March 10 meeting.

The assessment of the building's HVAC system is done, though.

Clayton Keller

"(The HVAC tech) took a look at the boiler. He said it was an old boiler that was built to last as long as we maintain it," Keller said. "...It's going to need some work upfront to get it in great condition because now it's only in working condition."

Keller said the opinion on the air conditioning system was less favorable.

"If we were to move forward with the bank, we would need to take a look at replacing the air conditioning system in the next couple of years," Keller said.

David City offices

The David City Office building, 557 N. Fourth St., is no longer large enough to house all of its employees.

The City's interest in the U.S. Bank building stems from its need to move into a bigger space following several additions to its staff over the last year or so.

When the City moved into its current location at 557 N. Fourth St. in 1999, there was more than enough room for the three or four city employees it needed to accommodate.

But, staffing has doubled since the beginning of 2020 and the City building is running out of room for desks and filing cabinets.

Zavodny also commented on the value of having City offices in the downtown square.

"I think having the City office anchored down there makes some sense," Zavodny said.

Selling the current office building would help mitigate the cost of the U.S. Bank building, Zavodny said.

"Our building that we're currently in is valued at $125,000," Zavodny said.

Council Member Jessica Betzen-Miller said interest in purchasing the City's existing office building should be good since it has a good location.

Zavodny indicated there has already been some interest.

"There's a reasonably good chance that the interest in our building would follow through," Zavodny said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

