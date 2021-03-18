Council planning to make an offer on U.S. Bank building

The City is still waiting to get a roofer's opinion on the building.

"The roofer called me last week. They were supposed to have a guy in but he got busy with other projects so he didn't come in last week. Hopefully, he'll be in before the next council meeting to take a look," City Administrator Clayton Keller said at the March 10 meeting.

The assessment of the building's HVAC system is done, though.

"(The HVAC tech) took a look at the boiler. He said it was an old boiler that was built to last as long as we maintain it," Keller said. "...It's going to need some work upfront to get it in great condition because now it's only in working condition."

Keller said the opinion on the air conditioning system was less favorable.

"If we were to move forward with the bank, we would need to take a look at replacing the air conditioning system in the next couple of years," Keller said.

The City's interest in the U.S. Bank building stems from its need to move into a bigger space following several additions to its staff over the last year or so.