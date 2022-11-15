Council talks ARPA funding

The City of David City is set to receive a small boost in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

During the David City Council’s regular meeting held Nov. 9, City Clerk-Treasurer Tami Comte said the Village of Octavia approached her about giving the city its remaining ARPA funds -- $11,200.

Comte said the city has about $507,000 in ARPA funds currently. Comte later told The Banner-Press the village indicated it couldn’t use the remaining funds.

Mayor Alan Zavodny said at the meeting there are several projects the ARPA money can be used for. The council has previously talked about water, wastewater and street work, he added.

Special Projects Coordinator Skip Trowbridge voiced his recommendation would be to invest it or increase its value, which could be done through a rural workforce housing fund application. He added he recently met with NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska in Columbus and the David City Development Corporation about the possibility of this funding.

“The match under the new program, that was just announced this last week, is two to one,” Trowbridge said. “We had talked about the previous program, which was one to one, had a $600,000 match. Council seemed to be on board with that earlier. If we did a $600,000 match under the new program and qualified, it would look like $1.2 million plus our $600,000 match for a $1.8 million spend on rural workforce housing in the confines of David City, Nebraska, which is a nice bump from the $600,000 we're walking into regardless.”

Zavodny called the idea justifiable.

“You can't watch the news or read a newspaper that every community talks about their housing issues,” Zavodny said, noting that while some people may say the housing market is risky, maybe now is the right time to commit to it.

“Maybe that's the time you are more bold, and say, ‘Hey, this makes sense … because they're (people) paying so much for gas, 8% inflation, groceries are killing them, get them into housing and get them working here … housing is important, but those employees are what we need and they need a house to live in to be able to go to work at Timpte and AGP, when they get going.”

Comte said the city’s attorney firm indicated both the Village of Octavia and the City of David City would need to pass resolutions for the village to give the city the ARPA funds. The city still has some time until it needs to designate what it will use its ARPA funding for, Comte added.

In other business, the council is also looking at health insurance options for city employees.

Zavodny said he met recently with the union to inform them of the council’s intention to consider having a health reimbursement account versus a health savings account.

“I went on record and saying I'm going to be hard-pressed to consider a cost of living, which probably needs to be in the neighborhood of 8% given what's happening in other places, but we have to have some savings some other places,” Zavodny said.

He added the city needs to look “at the full benefit package” but also, with the multiple projects going on in David City, the city needs to recruit and retain “the best and brightest” they can get. Zavodny noted the city does not currently have competitive wages with some surrounding communities.

The council heard presentations from health insurance representatives during the meeting. Zavodny said city officials will look at the options further and city employees will have the chance to review them.

Additionally, council members approved an engineering agreement with JEO Consulting Group for the design and construction of an electric substation to serve AGP’s new soybean crushing plant that is coming to David City.

At the council’s last meeting on Oct. 26, a resolution had been passed for a city-owned model of the substation. The project will cost roughly $3.7 million but is estimated to save the city $1.3 million in the long term.

Matt Kalin, of JEO, told the council on Nov. 9 the project would essentially be bid out in two “packages,” the first being some equipment that has a significant lead time. That would be put out for bids in January 2023. Depending on the equipment, Kalin said, certain items may take anywhere from 40 to 70 weeks.

The second package, for the construction of the substation, would potentially be bid out for bid in April 2023.

“Our overall construction window would be the fall of 2023 kind of in coordination with AGP, they would kind of like the latest that we would be ready to provide them power is Jan. 1 of 2025,” Kalin said.

Zavodny asked what the process would be if an item of high quality is not available.

“I don't think this group wants to accept lesser quality materials on this important of a build,” he added.

Kalin said there would be a technical specification to address that.

“There's multiple manufacturers out there for each piece of equipment that we would be looking at,” Kalin said. “I feel confident that we can we can select a high-quality product for each component.”

The David City Council also:

OK’d an agreement with JEO concerning a street superintendent for 2023. Zavodny said the city has contracted with Olsson for a “significant amount of time” as an engineer for roads and other projects in David City. There have been discussions over the past several months about considering another firm for those services, Zavodny added. According to a 2020 article published in The Banner-Press, the city had also considered at that time to go with a different firm, but the council ultimately re-contracted with Olsson in 2021. Zavodny said Olsson would be notified of the council’s decision.

Appointed Andrew Wilshusen with JEO as the street superintendent.

Approved a resolution authorizing the sale of the former city office, 557 N. Fourth St., at the price of $100,000.