Council talks ARPA funds, running dogs

David City officials are considering taking the first steps in designating the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

During the David City Council’s regular meeting March 23, Mayor Alan Zavodny brought up the possibility of using the city’s ARPA funds for sliplining of a part of the city’s sewer system. Zavodny noted that a half-cent sales tax can be utilized for water improvements, but sewer upgrades do not qualify for that.

City Clerk and Interim City Administrator Tami Comte said the city is getting about $502,000 total. Funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

Zavodny said he is open to other suggestions, though the funds should probably be designated soon.

“We’re getting to the point where we probably need to start, because there's some time that it takes to bid it,” he said.

“The sooner we start, the better just because we have that time. First of all costs just go up; it's not going to get any cheaper. And actually getting some of the materials we need, getting contractors lined up.”

Water Supervisor Aaron Gustin said the engineering estimate for the sliplining project was between $1.2 million to $1.5 million several months ago. He noted that the project is a requirement from the Environmental Protection Agency.

“If we recall back about six to eight months, the sliplining was directly mentioned in the letter from the EPA as needing to be taken care of,” he added.

Special Projects Coordinator Skip Trowbridge voiced that he would like to see city officials use a scoring mechanism on the potential projects, with one of the criteria being if the project would see a return in investment.

When asked, Trowbridge said he would like to see the funds used for housing.

“If we invest $250,000, and we happen to get approved, that will turn into a million dollars, that's all our money. We build houses, we sell houses,” Trowbridge said. “At the end of the day, we've turned $250,000 worth of money we found on the ground into a million dollars that we have an account to spend over and over and over and over.”

Zavodny said that council members in the next few weeks should think about the projects they want to see funded with ARPA money. The matter will be placed on the agenda again at a future meeting, he added.

Also at the meeting, Zavodny brought up the issue of loose dogs running around David City. He described the issue as a public safety matter.

“They're running around from yard to yard and around town, and people are posting 'This dogs here,' 'Whose dog is this over there?'” Zavodny said, noting his concern over a child possibly getting bit if they tease a strange dog.

Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion said it is a compliant that his office receives quite often, and deputies do round up a good amount of loose dogs. Zavodny said it’s not the best use of law enforcement officers’ time to round up the dogs.

Ward 1 Council Member Jessica Miller expressed that city code needs to be public knowledge. Not everybody who moves into a new town looks up the city’s ordinances, she added.

As noted during the meeting, the current fees for loose dogs are progressive, so they increase with each violation. The question of increasing the fees had been brought up, but it was mentioned that the fees had already risen not that long ago.

The David City Council also:

• Held a public hearing and approved its one- and six-year road plans. The majority of these plans include replacing asphalt or gravel streets with concrete streets.

• OK’d appointing Gustin as interim wastewater supervisor.

• Approved denying a request to waive the penalty on an electric bill for St. Joseph’s Villa. City officials indicated that other entities have approached the city about such a waiver in the past but the city has always denied those requests. As such, council members felt like it was best to deny this request as well.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.