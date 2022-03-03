Council talks developments

Much of the discussion surrounding the David City Council’s regular meeting held Feb. 23 related to new developments coming to town.

In August 2021, the city council OK’d the annexation of 13 acres of land on the north end of town for potential housing development. Earlier this year, John Deere dealership AKRS Equipment Solutions announced plans to build a new 40,000 square foot facility in David City, somewhere north of town, The Banner-Press reported in early February. Ag Processing Inc. also announced plans this year for a large soybean processing plant near David City.

During the city council’s Feb. 23 meeting, Craig Reinsch with Olsson – the city’s engineering firm – provided updates regarding the expansion of water and sanitary sewer services to the northwest part of town.

“One of our challenges is we don't exactly know what all the water needs are for this whole area. We're starting to get an idea, but we don't know exactly what they are,” Reinsch said.

Additionally, there could always be further development in that area, officials noted.

“Adding another, let's say a type of processing plant … Is that going to be enough to handle that kind of thing or are we going to have to look at something totally different?” Mayor Alan Zavodny said.

Special Projects Coordinator Skip Trowbridge suggested the city develop a master plan that completes the expansion in stages as funding becomes available. Tax increment financing dollars could be used for water and sewer expansion work, though that’s yet to be finalized.

After lengthy discussion, the current plan as of Feb. 23 was to potentially begin the expansion with an eight inch sewer and 12 inch water main. Zavodny noted he hopes that a larger-sized main will not be needed as the city’s current system is situated with 12 inch mains. Officials indicated that more information would be gathered regarding the current future developments’ needs.

In a similar vein, council members approved $26,670 for Olsson to complete a hydraulic model of the city’s water distribution system.

Reinsch said the last time this type of model was done in 2001. An updated model was originally proposed to the council in 2018, he added. The purpose of the model is to make sure the city will be able to meet future demand in its water system.

“We could run different scenarios and loops and see his answer the question of is a 12 inch big enough for what we for what we need,” Reinsch said.

“Once this is set up and put together, we'll have a plan. But you'll also have a working model so that as other entities come in or reveal themselves, then we can get that information from them and say this is what you have in this area.”

The David City Council also:

• Accepted the resignation of Emmalyn Gaudio as the wastewater supervisor, a position she was appointed to in December.

• Approved the appointment of John Smaus as the power plant supervisor.

• Approved an bid of $24,950 for cleaning out the northwest drainage system. That amount can be decreased by $6,875 if the street department is able to help remove some of the dirt. Officials noted that since it was put in around 2011 or 2012, only mowing maintenance has been completed and now there’s water back up. The clean out would be from the siphon tubes down to M Road to H Street.

• Held discussion on increasing the pay scale for the city’s swimming pool. Zavodny noted that many businesses are increasing the wages of normally minimum wage jobs due to difficulty in getting workers. The wages for David City’s lifeguards and concession workers are notably below those of other cities, as indicated during the meeting. An ordinance regarding the matter will be brought back in front of the council.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

