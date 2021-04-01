Council talks pump, lagoon issues

The David City Wastewater Treatment Plant has a problem with the pumps in its headworks building.

They keep wearing out.

"We currently own six. Three of them are out of commission," Interim Water Superintendent Aaron Gustin said at a March 24 City Council of David City meeting.

The main problem is that there is too much grit going through the system and no way to remove it. No attempts to resolve the issue have been completely successful.

"We installed a communitor, we did the auger screen," Gustin said.

In wastewater treatment, a communitor is used to break coarse solids into smaller sizes. The auger screen is meant to remove trash and other unwanted solids.

"That communitor can only operate if the water level in that headworks channel stays below the communitor," Gustin said.

And the water level has been high with all of the rain, Gustin said. Even when the water isn't high, Gustin said, grit is small enough to get through the auger screen and communitor.