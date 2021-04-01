Council talks pump, lagoon issues

The David City Wastewater Treatment Plant has a problem with the pumps in its headworks building.
They keep wearing out.
"We currently own six. Three of them are out of commission," Interim Water Superintendent Aaron Gustin said at a March 24 City Council of David City meeting.
The main problem is that there is too much grit going through the system and no way to remove it. No attempts to resolve the issue have been completely successful.
"We installed a communitor, we did the auger screen," Gustin said.
In wastewater treatment, a communitor is used to break coarse solids into smaller sizes. The auger screen is meant to remove trash and other unwanted solids.
"That communitor can only operate if the water level in that headworks channel stays below the communitor," Gustin said.
And the water level has been high with all of the rain, Gustin said. Even when the water isn't high, Gustin said, grit is small enough to get through the auger screen and communitor.
"A big issue is that we don't have grit removal in our headworks. And grit is mainly made up of eggshells. And we have an egg plant here. So the fact that we don't actually have grit removal in our pretreatment is odd," Sewer Operator Emmalyn Gaudio said at the meeting. "...Normally people have grit removal."
Theoretically, the City could install a grit removal system, but Gaudio said there is not enough room to dig out a grit channel.
"Normally it's a long channel that helps you settle the grit out. It drops the rate of the water flow," Gaudio said.
Gustin said the only alternative fix is a new headworks building.
The City has discussed that investment at length and Zavodny's response at the meeting reflected a conclusion drawn months ago: That's not an option. With the other projects on the City's plate, it's too expensive.
In the end, the Council agreed to let Gustin buy a new pump rather than repair the existing one for approximately $18,000.
"Maybe we should get the brand new one so we've got better parts to rebuild with next time," Council President Kevin Hotovy said at the meeting.
But the pumps aren't the wastewater department's only area of concern.
The City is having issues with the $6.5 million anaerobic lagoon finished by Eriksen Construction more than a year ago.
A lean-to-like structure meant to enclose and protect electrical components at the lagoon blew over in March.
After taking a look at photos and video of the structure, a structural expert with the city's engineering firm - Olsson Associates - said the enclosure was not properly secured.
At its March 24 meeting, the Council accepted Ratkovec Construction's $14,400 quote to build a new, hopefully more stable, structure.
Building a new structure doesn't resolve the main problem with the anaerobic lagoon, though, which is that it isn't doing the pretreatment work it was designed for.
The Council entered closed session near the end of its March 24 meeting to discuss possible litigation regarding the lagoon.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.