County approves SENDD measure

Earlier this week the Butler County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to approve a resolution regarding its relationship with the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD).

"This resolution will help make Butler County eligible for funding, so it's not a requirement of being in SENDD but it does open up more funding if we adopt this resolution. That's how it was explained to me," Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said during the board's Monday meeting.

Organizations like SENDD are the go-between for local governments and the state’s economic development department. Economic development districts meet with elected officials, stakeholders and community leaders to ask what they want to improve and help them do so. They also assist communities with funding applications.

The board voted to join SENDD at an April 5 meeting, nearly a year after it voted against membership at a June 2020 meeting.

David City initially approached the board about joining SENDD, which requires a county to join before any city or village in it can join.

Members must pay dues to access the services of a development district. In April, the county's annual membership was estimated to cost $7,796. The county is not paying to renew its membership now; it will do that in a few months, if the board so chooses.

David City and Butler County used to be part of the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NENEDD), but those memberships ended approximately four years ago.

At the June 2020 meeting, Butler County's supervisors were primarily worried about the benefit of SENDD membership to rural parts of the county.

"I took stuff to Dwight and Ulysses and Surprise and I haven't heard anything from any of them as far as using (SENDD)," Board Chairman and District 7 Supervisor Anthony Whitmore said at the Nov. 1 meeting.

In Butler County, the village of Bellwood joined SENDD earlier this year for about $275.

SENDD has already helped Bellwood apply for approximately $428,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (NDED). Bellwood may not know until the beginning of 2022 if it will receive the funds, but the village is hoping to use most of the money for sidewalk improvements.

Meanwhile, SENDD has already been a resource for David City -- which also joined earlier this year -- as it works to address the shortage of housing in the community.

Since joining, SENDD has -- on behalf of David City and a couple of other communities -- applied for money under the Rural Workforce Housing Fund, which is another NDED program.

SENDD is also helping David City out with the development of its Downtown Revitalization Plan.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

