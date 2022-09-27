County board approves budget

Butler County is seeing a 10% increase in its 2022-2023 fiscal year budget due to a variety of factors, according to Clerk Stephanie Laska.

Last year’s operating budget was $40,895,505.70 while this year’s is $45,105,397.61. Laska noted a large part of this apparent increase comes from the Butler County Health Care Center.

The hospital’s proposed budget last year had been $19,948,430 with this year’s hospital budget being $22,962,808, a difference of $3,014,378. According to Laska, subtracting the overall $4,209,891.91 increase from the hospital’s $3,014,378 means the county’s operating budget increase is $1,195,513.91.

“The bulk of the increase in operating has to do with the economy right now, inflation is at an all-time high and we’re preparing a budget for the entire year, trying to estimate expenses not knowing if prices will go up or down and still trying to be fiscally responsible,” Laska said.

“There were several departments this year that were given wage increases because the wages were significantly below the surrounding counties. Fuel prices have gone up, the cost to build bridges and gravel roads have increased as well.”

Butler County’s property tax request this year is $4,424,489.13, as compared to last year’s $4,418,416.59. The valuation was $2,430,203,547 last year and is $2,484,919,981 this year, a 2% difference. The tax rate is .178054 as compared to last year’s .181813.

“One other topic to key in on is that even though the operating budget is increasing the tax asking is only increasing $6,072.54,” Laska said. “This is attributed to the increase in valuations this year, also the county sold property this last fiscal year that helped the Net Fund Balance for the county and put the county in a better position financially. Lastly, as part of the budget adoption process, the board decided to transfer $600,000 from the inheritance fund to help keep the levy down; instead of increasing this year the levy has gone down 2%.”

The Butler County Board of Supervisors approved at its regular meeting Sept. 19 the 2022-2023 budget and tax asking.

Also that day, the board approved hiring April Ernst as the county’s new 911 coordinator. The last 911 coordinator, Jeffrey Timmerman, resigned to take a job as a deputy sheriff.

District 7 Supervisor and Board Chairman Anthony Whitmore said Ernst is currently working as a dispatcher. Timmerman and a fire chief in Butler County both said they thought she would be a good hire, Whitmore added.

“From my perspective, she has a lot of knowledge of dispatching. She had a letter of recommendation from the Schuyler police chief and from the highway superintendent in Platte. She's dispatched for Platte and Colfax in the past,” Whitmore said.

Additionally, Ernst is knowledgeable with case management system Zuercher Technologies, which Butler County has been transitioning into switching to.

“I think we've experienced, too, with our last position there's a lot of covering shifts that takes place,” Whitmore said. “And she's aware of that. That's something that's part of the job.”

The Butler County Board also:

Set an asking price of $4,500 for a road groom that the Butler County Highway Department no longer needs. The Village of Bellwood has expressed interest in purchasing it and, if the village doesn’t want to purchase the road groom for that price, it will be sold at an auction

Presented employee Kristy Pohl with a certificate of service for 15 years with Butler County

OK’d increasing appointed employees’ wages by 8%, except the new 911 coordinator who was hired earlier in the meeting and was set a wage higher than the last person in that position

Approved paying for flu vaccinations for county employees through the Butler County Health Care Center. The cost is $21.41 per shot for the regular vaccine and $69.63 if the egg-free vaccine is needed.