County emergency management urges $100K 911 tower

Butler County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Doehling is urging the Board of Supervisors to consider a $100,000 911 tower project to shore up redundancies in the county's emergency communications system.
The proposed tower would facilitate emergency communications for Butler County emergency management, the Butler County detention center, fire and rescue throughout the county and would be a backup paging tower for the county's fire departments.
There are several problems with the county's current set-up, but Doehling cited two issues as the primary causes for concern. First, there's the location of two emergency response repeaters owned by the county.
"One is on the Yanka elevator east of David City and the other is on the Brainard elevator in Brainard," Doehling said.
The county owns the radio equipment for the repeaters, but not the elevators themselves.
"The two repeaters are located at the top of grain elevators and accessibility to those facilities is controlled by the co-op. They're 100-and-something feet in the air and to get to them, it's a logistical nightmare," Doehling said.
Meanwhile, there is no way to hook up a portable generator to the repeaters due to location, wiring issues and it being a possible ignition source in an explosive environment. The repeaters have a battery backup, Doehling said, but they may go dead before power is restored
The issue with that became obvious during the ice storm that hit the area in November.
"Some of our batteries were going dead and there's nothing we could do about it (because of the location)," Doehling said.
Doehling warned the Butler County Board of Supervisors about the current system's fallibility almost a year ago after a spray plane took down York County's 911 paging tower near Thayer. He appeared in front of the board again around the time of the November ice storm and once more at the board's July 6 meeting.
"Unfortunately, a lot of the issues that we're trying to prevent did come to pass in November with the ice storm," Doehling said.
Each time he has spoken to the board, Doehling has proposed the solution that now seems to be gaining traction: A 911 communications tower in the vicinity of the Butler County Highway Department building, 3190 N Road along Highway 92 near David City.
"The general consensus was it's probably something that needs to be done," Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said of the discussion at the board's July 6 meeting.
According to the minutes from the July 6 meeting, the board suggested Doehling add the tower to the budget and that the budget committee would discuss the budget's ability to handle the cost, with plans to report back to the rest of the board at a later date.
Doehling said a tower located near the Highway 92 building is ideal for a number of reasons.
"It's centrally located within the county and it also has a generator back-up and it's temperature-controlled for the electronics," Doehling said.
That last part is important, he said, because some of the electronics are very sensitive to changes in temperature.
"All in all, it's the perfect location. The infrastructure is there," Doehling said, later adding that the Highway 92 Building already has a backup generator in case of power failure.
Doehling said now seems like a good time to get started on such a project, too, thanks to the federal money coming to the county as part of the American Rescue Plan. Doehling said the tower will cost somewhere in the ballpark of $100,000, but he stressed that it will be money well-spent on a one-time critical infrastructure expenditure.
"As a capital outlay, it's in the budget but whether it gets funded depends on grants," Doehling said. "That way, if we come up with a grant in the middle of the fiscal year, we can (proceed)."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.