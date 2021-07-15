County emergency management urges $100K 911 tower

"The general consensus was it's probably something that needs to be done," Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said of the discussion at the board's July 6 meeting.

According to the minutes from the July 6 meeting, the board suggested Doehling add the tower to the budget and that the budget committee would discuss the budget's ability to handle the cost, with plans to report back to the rest of the board at a later date.

Doehling said a tower located near the Highway 92 building is ideal for a number of reasons.

"It's centrally located within the county and it also has a generator back-up and it's temperature-controlled for the electronics," Doehling said.

That last part is important, he said, because some of the electronics are very sensitive to changes in temperature.

"All in all, it's the perfect location. The infrastructure is there," Doehling said, later adding that the Highway 92 Building already has a backup generator in case of power failure.