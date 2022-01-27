County facing high future expenses regarding gravel pit

The Butler County Highway Department is facing looming gravel pit expenses and fuel cost increases.

At a Jan. 18 Butler County Board of Supervisors meeting, Butler County Highway Superintendent Randy Isham said the current gravel pit will probably be good for another three years or so, but estimated that replacing or fixing current equipment could cost $75,000 and may take months.

"This year we have three issues out there. We have the motor, we have the cutter and we have the sand pump," Isham said at the meeting. "Usually they don't all break down at once. ... It's a normal expense, but I guess what I'm asking is: Are we going to continue this gravel pit? Are we going to look for some ground and how much money am I supposed to put into this?"

Right now, Butler County is leasing the ground for the gravel pit, paying 75 cents per yard of aggregate to the landowner. Isham added the county is saving quite a of money by working its own gravel pit.

"I had figured $9 per yard is what it's costing us, and...it's $17 to buy it," Isham said.

Isham said he could have an exact price breakdown at the board's next meeting on Feb. 7.

"It's up to you guys," Isham said to the board. "If we're going to start pursuing other ground, you've got to do some test drills to make sure there is gravel. It's not just going out and picking out a piece of property and starting to dig. We've got to do a little research."

Isham said it can be difficult to get sand and gravel from aggregate companies in the area. Board Chairman and District 7 Supervisor Anthony Whitmore recalled the importance of having a county-run gravel pit during the 2019 spring flood.

"I think we need to make a decision on if we're going to continue on, so we can make decisions on what to do with equipment," District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka said.

The board instructed Isham to get equipment pricing estimates together so it can make a decision at the Feb. 7 meeting. Then the discussion shifted to the topic of a new fuel contract.

"We have 22,000 gallons left on our last contract," Isham said. "That was at $1.75. That will get us to about April, maybe a little further if we don't get any snow."

If the county wants to renew its contract, Isham said he was given a price of $2.97 per gallon the morning of the Jan. 18 board meeting, but noted that it may change.

The county doesn't get all of its fuel from the same supplier, but that it does use roughly 85,000 gallons per year and most of that comes from one place.

In the end, the board instructed Isham to contract for 20,000 more gallons, which should get the county to July. A vote to that effect passed 5-1, with Whitmore, Krafka, Jan Sypal, Ryan Svoboda and Scot Bauer voting for, Dave Mach against and Rob Coufal absent.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

