County goes with Zuercher

It’s official – after several months of debate, Butler County will be going live with law enforcement case management system Zuercher Technologies.

The Butler County Board of Supervisors finally approved going live with the software during its regular meeting held June 21.

In 2019, the board entered into an interlocal agreement with several other entities to use Zuercher. The purpose at the time had been to obtain public safety cohesion by having different agencies on the same system.

However, the jails in the counties that had gone live with Zuercher faced compliance issues and, as noted during previous board meetings, there has been a lack of apparent support from the company.

Butler County had already paid $91,000 and needed to pay the remaining $23,000 to go live, which officials held off on doing due to the previously mentioned compliance issues. Officials from other counties who are live with the software have urged Butler County supervisors to go live with Zuercher, that they would help in the transition process and the software itself is working well.

The board also had another proposal on the table from Justice Data Solutions for roughly $60,000 for the same services. Because the county is in an interlocal agreement, it would not be an easy process for the board to accept Justice’s proposal.

District 7 Supervisor and Board Chairman Anthony Whitmore said on June 21 that, after speaking with new 911 Coordinator Jeffrey Timmerman, he believed Timmerman would suggest going to Justice but that the board would have to go through the bidding process.

Some county officials pointed out that the Zuercher software hasn’t yet been given a chance.

“I just have a hard time swallowing that we haven't even tried it,” Timmerman said. “We've given all this money and not given it a good effort.”

District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal agreed, noting that the county doesn’t really know what the company’s customer service is like yet.

Sheriff Tom Dion disagreed. He said they attempted to just get a password changed and it took over a week to get it done.

“We have two phone numbers that we can call Justice, … they will answer that phone and help you out,” Dion said. “To me that says everything right there.”

In other business, supervisors OK’d increasing dispatcher starting pay from $15 to $19.

According to Timmerman, it’s been difficult to hire new dispatchers at that starting wage and he has concerns with employee retention. A wage comparison was completed, which showed the average pay being $20.12 an hour. Other entities, such as Saunders County, are offering a hiring bonus on top of that pay.

Timmerman requested a starting pay of $19 an hour, with a 50-cent raise after six months.

“If we went any lower than that, we would just be falling behind the eight ball on it again, because these other counties are going to be given raises as well,” Timmerman said.

Sypal noted her concerns regarding potential backlash from other offices. It was also noted that the Butler County Detention Center bumped up its starting pay to $19 an hour not that long ago.

“If you're bumping up your base five bucks an hour, what are you going to do for the people that are already committed to you,” Sypal said.

“When you get into new employees, the employees that are already here – we have to be very, very careful, there's a real fine line there.”

In similar news, Timmerman also requested that the board hire former 911 coordinator, Myndi Peterson, as a dispatcher.

Timmerman said she would not be in a supervisory position and she would be focused solely on dispatching. She would not require training and would be on probation for six months to one year, he noted. He added he asked some of the remaining dispatchers if they would be OK with her coming back and they seemed supportive of that.

Timmerman also noted the lack of dispatcher applicants with experience that he’s received.

Sypal said dispatcher wages were just increased to hopefully help with that issue, and the county should wait before making a decision in regards to Peterson.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

