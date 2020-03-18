You are the owner of this article.
County responds to COVID-19 concerns
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

Butler County has made decisions regarding the safety, services, and organization within the County Courthouse.

The County closely follow the Federal and State guidelines for controlling the COVID-19 virus. Please understand that these guidelines may change rapidly.

For the safety of the staff and the public, the Butler County Courthouse will be closed to the public, effective Thursday, March 19, 2020, and this closure will be in effect until further notice. All staff will report to offices at usual hours and maintain county business. All staff are committed to being responsive to your questions and needs utilizing several forms of communication to serve the public, including the following:

1) The County is strongly recommending the use of online services whenever possible. Please refer to the Butler County website for available online services: www.co.butler.ne.us.

2) If you are unable to conduct your business online, other options are as follows:

a. The U.S. postal service;

b. Drop boxes located in the vestibule outside the Sheriff’s office; you will need to be buzzed into the area and can place your documents in the designated boxes.

3) If you are unable to use the website, US mail or the drop boxes, please call the respective office for further instructions, see a listing of offices below. If access is granted to the courthouse during this time of closure be prepared to be asked screening questions upon entry at the door.

4) County Court and District Court will continue as scheduled at this time. Please call prior to your scheduled Court time to verify if changes have been made since adjustments may occur rapidly. Both Court offices will limit entry into Courtrooms to only individuals who must appear.

5) Telephone numbers to contact Courthouse offices:

OFFICE PHONE NUMBER Fax Number Email

County Assessor 402-367-7420 402-367-7426 assessor@butlercountyne.net

County Attorney 402-367-7470 402-367-3287 jreiter@butlercountyne.net

County Clerk 402-367-7430 402-367-7430 clerk@butler.nacone.org

County Court 402-367-7480 402-367-7483

County Sheriff 402-367-7400 402-367-3222 tdion925@butlercountyne.net

County Treasurer 402-367-7450 402-367-7451 kadamy@butlercountyne.net

County Surveyor 402-641-4835 bforal@butlercountyne.net

District Court 402-367-7460 402-367-3249 sandy.hoeft@nebraska.gov

Extension Office 402-367-7410 butler-county@unl.edu

Veteran’s Service 402-367-7472 jossian@butlercountyne.net

Floodplain Administrator 402-367-7447 bwhitmore@butlercountyne.net

Emergency Management 402-367-7495 mdoehling@butlercountyne.net

Weed Superintendent 402-367-7446 butlercountyweed@gmail.com

Highway Superintendent 402-367-7440 butlercohwy@hotmail.com

Child Support 402-367-7471

Senior Services 402-367-6131

Probation Office 402-367-7466 402-367-7439

 

Managing Editor

Matt Lindberg is an award-winning journalist and graduate of the University of Kansas.

