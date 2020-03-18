County responds to COVID-19 concerns

Butler County has made decisions regarding the safety, services, and organization within the County Courthouse.

The County closely follow the Federal and State guidelines for controlling the COVID-19 virus. Please understand that these guidelines may change rapidly.

For the safety of the staff and the public, the Butler County Courthouse will be closed to the public, effective Thursday, March 19, 2020, and this closure will be in effect until further notice. All staff will report to offices at usual hours and maintain county business. All staff are committed to being responsive to your questions and needs utilizing several forms of communication to serve the public, including the following:

1) The County is strongly recommending the use of online services whenever possible. Please refer to the Butler County website for available online services: www.co.butler.ne.us.

2) If you are unable to conduct your business online, other options are as follows:

a. The U.S. postal service;

b. Drop boxes located in the vestibule outside the Sheriff’s office; you will need to be buzzed into the area and can place your documents in the designated boxes.