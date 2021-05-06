County to increase gravel on mail routes

During the Board's most recent meeting on Monday morning, supervisors spent some time discussing maintenance on R Road near the Butler County Landfill, 3588 R Road near David City. Steager said the maintenance agreement is unrelated to landfill expansion.

"We're negotiating our maintenance agreement with them," Steager told The Banner-Press. "...We're looking to re-up some type of contract with them, which we've always had in the past."

The Board kicked around the idea of trying out a different coarse aggregate - sometimes called river rock - on R Road near the landfill, though no final decisions have been made.

Isham said the county has already spent thousands of dollars on aggregate road cover for the five miles of R Road near the landfill since the start of January.

"We're not going to have to do that every month, though. If we get this established then you're just maintaining. We're trying to catch up with it right now," Isham said during the Monday meeting. "I think once we get caught up it'll be much easier."