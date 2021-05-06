County to increase gravel on mail routes

Butler County plans to increase gravel allotments on mail routes.
Previously, the county's policy was to use 44 yards of gravel per mile on mail routes. At its April 19 meeting, the Board unanimously voted to increase that amount to 66 yards per mail route mile starting in July.
The Board had discussed increasing the amount of gravel on the roads at a previous meeting in 2021, though only passing comments were made at the time. According to the April 19 meeting minutes, District 7 Supervisor Anthony Whitmore mentioned that townships in his district were requesting more gravel on the roads.
In the April 19 minutes, Butler County Highway Superintendent Randy Isham said that, based on this year's numbers, increasing this allotment would add approximately $165,000 to the county's gravel budget.
Isham said even the current budget doesn't have enough to cover the cost of 44 yards of gravel per mail route mile, meaning there certainly isn't enough for the 186 county miles that also need gravel.
After hearing from several townships about the need for additional gravel, the Board decided to increase the allotment for mail routes to 66 yards per mile. The Board intends to review the policy annually.
"The budget committee is going to have some work to do," Butler County Board Chairman and District 5 Supervisor Scott Steager said, at the April 19 meeting.
During the Board's most recent meeting on Monday morning, supervisors spent some time discussing maintenance on R Road near the Butler County Landfill, 3588 R Road near David City. Steager said the maintenance agreement is unrelated to landfill expansion.
"We're negotiating our maintenance agreement with them," Steager told The Banner-Press. "...We're looking to re-up some type of contract with them, which we've always had in the past."
The Board kicked around the idea of trying out a different coarse aggregate - sometimes called river rock - on R Road near the landfill, though no final decisions have been made.
Isham said the county has already spent thousands of dollars on aggregate road cover for the five miles of R Road near the landfill since the start of January.
"We're not going to have to do that every month, though. If we get this established then you're just maintaining. We're trying to catch up with it right now," Isham said during the Monday meeting. "I think once we get caught up it'll be much easier."
Isham said river rock is more expensive than the white rock that's currently being used. He said river rock can also be harder to find. But, many county residents have complained about the thick dust kicked up on roads covered by white rock gravel. The hope is that a different aggregate will create less dust and will stay put better on the roads.
"Don't get me wrong, gravel roads are always going to have dust. But that white dust is thicker and heavier," Isham said during the Monday meeting. "...That white rock, you put it on and by the end of the year what isn't down in the ground is just chalk, powder."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.