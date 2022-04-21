County to use some ARPA funds on fire departments

Rural fire districts in Butler County can expect to see some more funding by way of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.

At its April 18 meeting, the Butler County Board of Supervisors approved to distribute a total of $300,000 of the county’s ARPA funds amongst the eight rural fire departments.

The county is receiving roughly $1.5 million total in ARPA funds. Butler County received the first half of that money as of March 7 and was expecting to receive the last half in May. The board has a special ARPA committee that has been meeting to help decide what the funds should be used for.

“We as a committee decided we wanted to kind of maybe get a couple of these things either approved or not approved, however it goes. The ones that are going to help the whole county out, I guess it's kind of what we're focusing on,” Board Chairman and District 7 Supervisor Anthony Whitmore said.

The committee decided on $300,000 for the rural fire districts, which will be given in one lump sum. The amount each fire department receives will be based on an equation that decides what percentage of the total sum each department gets, Whitmore said. This equation is based on population. For example, Whitmore said, the highest percentage would go to the David City Volunteer Fire Department while Linwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue would receive the lowest percentage.

“I think one of our biggest discussions in our meeting was that this is basically COVID money. We felt that the fire departments were in the middle of all of that during COVID and the pandemic,” said District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal, who also serves on the ARPA committee. “They have spent a lot of their own monies for some of the equipment and some of the COVID PPE (personal protective equipment) that they needed.”

In a similar vein, supervisors also heard a request from Emergency Manager Mark Doehling about possibly using ARPA funds for a new 911 communication tower.

The location in question would be the Butler County Highway Department near David City.

Doehling said there would be better coverage for pagers, and the back-up generator on that property can take on the tower.

“If we move it out to the county yards out there, we've got backup generators, we've got a secure county-owned location,” Doehling said. “We don't have to worry about vandals being out there as much as we would in some of these rural locations.”

Doehling, who has brought the matter to the board multiple times, the most recent being in December, said the equipment would also be easily accessible. Currently, some of the county’s radio towers and repeaters are not accessible because they’re located on private property belonging to cooperatives. If something were to happen – such as a power outage – Doehling would have to work with the cooperatives to resolve the issue.

Also, the 911 tower would be an added layer of redundancy which would help prevent an outage.

Earlier in the year in 2021, the estimated cost had been $100,000 but that had increased to $155,000 at the end of December.

Whitmore asked that Doehling request a new estimate and the matter be placed on the board’s agenda when that information is available.

