County update: Drone coming, 911 tower a possibility

Butler County Emergency Management will be getting a drone, thanks to a recently-announced $1,500 grant from the Butler County Area Foundation Fund.

"The drone we're looking at is $6,500 and the $1,500 would allow us to buy a better drone along with $5,000 we've got in the budget," Emergency Manager Mark Doehling said at a Dec. 6 Butler County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Nearby Platte County already has a drone, which its emergency management office recently used to survey damage from two tornadoes that passed through Columbus and Platte Center on Dec. 15. Butler County could use the drone for similar situations: To survey damage and potentially dangerous situations. There may also be applications for emergency response situations, Doehling said.

Also at the Dec. 6 meeting, Doehling spoke to the board once again about the possibility of putting up a 911 communications tower at the Butler County Highway Department building, 3190 N Road along Nebraska Highway 92 near David City.

Doehling has brought the 911 tower project to the board a few times since at least mid-2020. At the Dec. 6 meeting, he related much of the same information he has in the past.

The highway department building already has a back-up generator that could easily take on the tower. The tower would also cover almost the entire county, with the added benefit of being on county-owned property and therefore easily accessible.

As things currently stand, a number of the county's radio towers and repeaters are not readily accessible, because they are located on private property belonging to cooperatives. If something happens to the equipment at those locations, emergency management must coordinate with the cooperative to resolve the issue. It's also not feasible to have back-up power at those locations, because the generators must be in explosion-proof containers, the construction of which is cost-prohibitive.

The tower would add an extra layer of redundancy the county's current system -- one it could have used during the prolonged outages of the November 2020 ice storm.

"It's a big bite, but it's a one-time infrastructure expense," Doehling said.

When Doehling approached the county about the tower earlier in the year, he gave a $100,000 ballpark estimate for the cost. But, as with everything else, the price has gone up. On Dec. 6, Doehling shared a quote with the board from Shaffer Communications, according to which the entire project would cost roughly $155,000.

Doehling said a basic tower, without paint or lights, is estimated at $124,000. Getting the tower totally operational would mean shuffling some of the county's equipment around at existing repeater locations and buying another $30,000 or so in new equipment.

When District 3 Supervisor Scot Bauer asked if the emergency management budget would support the cost, Doehling said no. He had included $100,000 for the project in his 2021-2022 budget request, but the board cut it.

On Dec. 6, a number of possible funding sources were discussed, including federal or state COVID-19 relief funds or even the county's inheritance tax fund, which was sitting at just under $4.3 million at the end of November.

"I would say to get some bids and let's see some hard data," District 6 Supervisor Ryan Svoboda said at the meeting. "...We need to know what it's going to cost."

The rest of the board agreed, and directed Doehling to get some bids.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

