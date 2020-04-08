COVID-19, District 23 and our great state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This past week has seen an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases and unfortunately deaths.

I am proud of our communities who are working together to help us get through this. I especially want to thank those on the front lines, our health care workers, first responders and all essential employees for their hard work. I also want to thank those Internet Service Providers who have relaxed their data rates and encourage other ISPs to follow their lead.

Directed Health Measures are now in place in all of District 23, placing enforceable limit of 10 person gathering with social distancing and take out only from restaurants and bars. By following these mandates you will help stop the spread of the virus.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts recent Executive Order allows extensions for unemployment waivers through August. He stresses to not quit your job as you will not be able to file for unemployment should you do. To find more information about filing for unemployment in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic go to: https://dol.nebraska.gov/PressRelease/Details/141

The federal government recently approved Nebraska’s Section 1135 Waiver. This waiver allows the federal government to waive certain federal laws to ensure Nebraska Medicaid recipients are able to receive the healthcare services they need.