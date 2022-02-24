COVID on the decline

Data shows that the coronavirus appears to be slowing down throughout the Four Corners Health Department’s district.

A Feb. 16 update from the health department – which encompasses Butler, Polk, Seward and York counties – shows that COVID-19 cases are decreasing. From Feb. 9-15 there were eight cases reported in Butler, 18 in Polk, 22 in Seward and 33 in York.

“Five deaths from December 2021 and January 2022 from have been determined to be COVID-19 related,” the Four Corners update states. “This includes three from Butler County and two from York County. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 109 for the Four Corners District. Seward County has had 42 total COVID-19 related deaths, Polk County 26, York County 23, and Butler 18.”

Flu season has also arrived in the area, and Four Corners is seeing cases of both influenza A and B. One death related to influenza B was reported in January.

The health department had seen a surge in cases just last month. According to a Jan. 24 Four Corners update, there had been 901 new cases in its district from Jan. 17-23. Those numbers had been broken down to 161 for Butler, 81 for Polk, 269 for Seward and 390 for York.

According to the Feb. 16 update, COVID vaccine clinics are held on Fridays at Four Corners, 2101 N. Lincoln Ave. in York, from noon to 4 p.m. All three vaccine types are offered at each clinic.

Free drive-through testing is also available weekly at the health department on Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration can be done at bit.ly/3LSDyow. According to the Four Corners’ website, testing is also available at the Butler County Health Care Center, both with free drive-through testing and with an individual’s family practice provider’s order.

Through a federal program launched this year, every home in the United States is eligible to order four at-home COVID-19 tests. Tests can be ordered at special.usps.com/testkits and they are usually shipped in seven to 12 days.

Positive COVID cases also decreased nearby as well. The East-Central District Health Department – which covers Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties – reported that it saw a large decrease in its district from Feb. 6-12. Sixty-five cases were reported in the district overall – 10 in Boone, 12 in Colfax, five in Nance and 38 in Platte.

The trend can be seen statewide. According to The Associated Press, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska declined from 2,027.86 on Feb. 1 to 364.42 on Feb. 15. Four Corners’ Feb. 16 update reported Butler County’s seven-day case total (based on a 100,000 population) as 99. The number of people hospitalized with COVID statewide fell as well.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.