COVID vaccine arrives in Butler County

“After Tier 1a we move to Tier 1b which includes people 75 years of age and older, and designated groups of essential workers such as educators,” Jelinek said, in the email. “The tier groups are a bit of a moving target so all of this information is subject to change.”

Currently, that includes hospital staff and emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

“We had a two-day notice that our vaccine will probably arrive so then we contacted the local fire departments – all the ones in the Butler County area – and they surveyed their EMTs on who wanted the vaccine. And then they contacted us to set up an appointment,” Hartman said.

Hartman said BCHCC received an allotment of 190 vaccines. Officials are unsure of when another allotment will come, she added.

“…Some of the vials that come, you can get an extra vaccine out of them. You’re supposed to be able to get 10 vaccines out of one vial but, occasionally, you can pull 11 out of there,” Hartman said. “We are able to get a few more than the 190 that we were allotted. So we’ll probably end up giving a few more than the 190.”