February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month and students at East Butler Public Schools have various opportunities in CTE.

Throughout this month, Future Farmers of America (FFA) Adviser and Ag Educator Jenny Kocian said, each career service organization had a week to showcase what they offer. At East Butler, those groups include FFA; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; and SkillsUSA.

The week of Feb. 6 was SkillsUSA, FCCLA was highlighted the week of Feb. 13 and this week is showcasing FFA in honor of National FFA Week.

“It just kind of showcases to the public our opportunities here at school and some of the classes, like horticulture, that kind of mimic some of the opportunities they have in their organizations and then can maybe further use them in their careers down the road,” Kocian said.

Senior Haley Klement, who takes part in FFA, FCCLA and SkillsUSA, noted SkillsUSA week had dress-up days, such as red, white and blue on Monday. Klement added the kids also talked to elementary students about the club, attended a business industry tour and had an ice cream party that Friday.

Klement added SkillsUSA puts on a craft fair in the spring and fall.

“We have local businesses come and showcase their stuff,” Klement said. “We also did an October bash a few years ago where all the kids in the community came and they got to watch a movie and paint pumpkins; that was around Halloween. It was really fun for them.”

During FCCLA week, the club displayed a “wall of fame” in which pictures of FCCLA members were put up, along with their names and the activities they’ve taken part in. There were also drawings for prizes, with 12 prizes having been given away.

This week, FFA President Sarah Stanek said, there will be a business appreciation activity in which FFA members will give businesses flowers. A car show had been planned as well.

“Also, we're going to get some food for our members and just kind of hang out as a group,” Stanek said. “We also have a $1 hat day and then everyone has to pay $1 to wear a hat and that money will go to the (American) Cancer Society.”

Kocian added there will also be an elementary door decorating contest. They try to involve the entire East Butler community, Kocian said, while recognizing the public for its support.

According to Kocian, several years ago, skilled and technical sciences (STS) and ag programs were separated and two teachers were hired so more ag and shop courses could be offered. Additionally, SkillsUSA was started about four years ago.

“We've added our Tigers Den which, again, showcases the hands-on skills and learning that they're doing in a classroom,” Kocian said. “We've grown a lot; we've added teachers, we've added classes, we've added organizations.”

At East Butler, CTE departments include ag, technology integration taught by Lisa Bohaty and skilled trades taught by Chris Palensky.

Palensky teaches welding, advanced metal fabrication, construction and automotive. Next year, he added, he will teach an electricity class and mechatronics.

His department has expanded to the point where he teaches more than one section of a course.

The majority of the kids in his classes are those who most likely won’t be attending a four-year school. The STS courses help them develop a solid work ethic, he added.

“I really challenge them a lot so that would be the main thing and just understanding being able to problem solve,” Palensky said. “…Not trying to read a paragraph and say the answer is in there; you’re here, you have a problem to solve.”

Overall, Kocian said, the students at East Butler are lucky that a school of this size can offer these opportunities.

“Kids had a lot of choices based on their interests and their hobbies, their future careers so they get quite a selection of classes through our CTE departments,” Kocian said, adding the CTE groups make the school unique as well.

“I think one of the other things that we cherish in our small little community is our businesses really give back to our classrooms and really tap into working and networking with our students and then giving them opportunities outside of our classroom.”