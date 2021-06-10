Cy's Café celebrates 60 years

More than 60 years ago, Cyril "Cy" and Evelyn Nemec and their three young children set off on an adventure the morning of April 16, 1961.

Cy's Café doors were opened that day for the first time. Over the next six decades, thousands of coffee and lunch customers would pass through.

By 1968, Cy and Evelyn had added another five kids to round out their family of 10.

Today, sisters Janet and Sharon Nemec own and continue to operate Cy's Café, 151 N. Second St. in Dwight. In a statement emailed to The Banner-Press in April, their younger sister Paula Masek said all of the siblings -- including Michael, Karen, Anita, Gwen and Carl -- are grateful to everyone who has supported the business.

Masek said Dwight was home to two schools and a bounty of businesses when her parents opened the café, including a parish hall for dances and bingo, beauty salons, a barber shop, two grain elevators and gas stations, a lumber yard, two bars, a bank, post office, legion club, hardware store, tractor repair shop and active railroad system.

Masek said there have been some hard times over the years.