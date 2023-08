The Butler County Arts Council's annual Czech Heritage Celebration will take place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at the David City Auditorium, 699 Kansas St., in David City.

Bill Andel will lead the band in the auditorium’s basement.

Lunch plates by Catholic Daughters and desserts by United Women in Faith will be fundraisers for both nonprofits at the event.

Donations will be collected at the door with no tickets required.