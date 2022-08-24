Czech Music Festival draws large crowd

The Butler County Arts Council’s annual Czech Music Festival saw one of its biggest crowds to date this year.

Held Aug. 21 at the David City Auditorium, 699 Kansas St. in David City, the event featured traditional music from the Czech Band, as well as a fundraiser meal from the Catholic Daughters and a choice of dessert from the St. Luke’s United Methodist Women.

Along with the usual local talent and visiting musicians, this year the group was joined by Frank Siedlik, who is in the Sokol Omaha Polka Hall of Fame.

The festival has taken place annually in August for many years, noted BCAC Volunteer Administrator Anna Nolan. There were multiple fundraisers taking place on Aug. 21 so Nolan said she was unsure what the crowd size would be. However, the basement of the auditorium filled up fast.

“It was great. When you have that many events going on, you think 'well if 40 or 50 (people) come that's still good.’ And it was over 100,” Nolan said.

“I'm just really, really tickled that we still had a lot of people.”

Vickie Hines, treasurer of the BCAC board and clarinetist in the band, said this year drew one of the biggest crowds. Hines, of Brainard, is a longtime board member and music teacher for East Butler Public Schools.

Hines said she previously played with the American Czech Brass Band. When the band discontinued, she added, David City man Bill Andel started the Czech Band.

“It (the festival) draws in a wide variety of people that aren't necessarily Czech, they like this style of music and they come to listen to their friends play,” Hines said.

Importantly, Hines said, the event brings a sense of camaraderie and friendship.

“If you look around you'll see people talking, interacting. It's just so nice to be back out and being able to have a conversation with somebody and meet up,” she said. “There's some people that maybe go and hear a different band on the weekends and then they come together, because there's members of several different bands out there on stage and they pull a big crowd.”

Nolan noted that Butler County is a big Czech-focused area.

“People are really proud of their roots and want to keep them, and part of that is tradition, this kind of music,” Nolan said.

“We want to celebrate what is available, especially in our area of Nebraska. And sharing culture is a really important thing.”

Similarly, an exhibit from University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate Sarah Juranek has been held at gallery space at 569 E St. in David City. The exhibit features mixed media celebrating her Czech heritage, from crocheted kolaches and ceramic potato dumplings to a 50-pound terra cotta chicken.

“What's fun about her exhibition there, she'll have the Czech names, which don't mean a thing to any of us who aren't Czech, but then she has pictures and a number to go with it. You'll see the Czech name, but you also see what the English name is,” Nolan said.

Nolan added the arts council is able to keep the event as a free will donation because of the many sponsors supporting the festival.

The Butler County Arts Council will have other events taking place in its 2022-2023 season.

On Sept. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., rehearsals will start for the Butler County Community Choir. It will be held weekly at the St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. The annual holiday concert will be held Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s.

A One Act Festival featuring all three Butler County high school One Act performances will be held on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at Aquinas.

Looking into next year, the annual artist showcase will be held April 2 at 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s. Performers of all ages – including champion speech students, poet Leo Kovar, instrumentalists and vocal performers – will be welcomed.