Dana (Skip) Trowbridge -- City of David City mayor Q&A

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Butler County?

A: I was born and raised in David City.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: My wife is Jane, and our two sons are Matt and Carey.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I am retired/special projects manager for the City of David City.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: In light of the current boom of economic activity in David City, the city must manage a complicated set of activities to maximize the result. I believe that the selection of our next mayor is extremely critical to the future direction of our community. (This is) not a time to hire someone who has never managed complicated businesslike decisions before. I believe that as we compare the backgrounds of mayoral candidates with respect to our most critical needs, the choice becomes clear. We need to select a leader who has the proven experience, training and background to guide David City to a prosperous future.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I have served in leadership roles including: David City Business and Industrial Development, chamber of commerce, city councilman, David City mayor.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: My lifetime of business involvement is at an executive level.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Butler County (if running for city council the top two issues in David City) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: 1. Leadership in economic growth. 2. Conservative and prudent budget management. I would work with our development partners to maximize the results of our efforts for the overall benefit of the citizens of David City. I would take control of city spending and hold our employees accountable for managing other people’s money.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? Why?

A: Develop a long-term vision for appropriate housing development that includes rehabilitation of substandard homes, development of market rate apartment/duplex/townhome, and seek expansion of Sunshine Court type living units.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: Create a business expansion plan to integrate a much larger competitor.