Dancers lift spirits at David Place

“We’ve been getting messages like crazy, not only the parents of the dancers but some families of the residents and the workers at the places about how great it was,” she said. “Some of them said, ‘I haven’t seen my resident smile since this all started.’ It was great. It was neater than I thought it would be.

“It was a lot of fun. I think a lot of the comments we’re getting from the parents is, ‘We didn’t know what to expect but that was fantastic.’”

Not only did the students come, but so did their families. Many arrived with handmade signs just for the residents.

“A lot of the kids had at least one parent come, some had whole families come,” Johnson said. “A lot of people had fun, held signs. It was a good time.”

According to Johnson, her students have performed for skilled nursing facilities before, just usually inside.

“It’s always so appreciated by the rest (nursing) homes and the residents. Having it outside was the next best thing,” she added.