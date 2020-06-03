Dancers lift spirits at David Place

Students at Desiree’s Dancers studio helped bring a smile to the faces of those residing at David Place last week.
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the dance studio being closed since mid-March, so students were unable to perform at their yearly recital on April 5. To help the kids connect with fellow dancers while also raising the spirits of those confined, Desiree’s Dancers held a parade last Wednesday evening (May 27).
“They were bummed that they wouldn’t have their recital,” said Kayla Hollatz, manager of Desiree’s Dancers. “We’re excited to keep everyone dancing.”
There are 140 students at the studio, with an estimated 80 kids attending, Owner Desiree Johnson said.
Students wore their recital costumes and walked past the residents’ windows at David Place, 260 S. 10th St. Adding to the event were music and a backdrop against which to capture memories of the unique event.
“It’s something the kids can look forward to, to put on their calendar and a reason for the kids to put on their costumes,” Johnson said. “Not only to put on their costumes and see their directors and some of their dance friends but also to bring some smiles and some joy to other people while they’re doing it.”
Johnson noted that the parade went over very well.
“We’ve been getting messages like crazy, not only the parents of the dancers but some families of the residents and the workers at the places about how great it was,” she said. “Some of them said, ‘I haven’t seen my resident smile since this all started.’ It was great. It was neater than I thought it would be.
“It was a lot of fun. I think a lot of the comments we’re getting from the parents is, ‘We didn’t know what to expect but that was fantastic.’”
Not only did the students come, but so did their families. Many arrived with handmade signs just for the residents.
“A lot of the kids had at least one parent come, some had whole families come,” Johnson said. “A lot of people had fun, held signs. It was a good time.”
According to Johnson, her students have performed for skilled nursing facilities before, just usually inside.
“It’s always so appreciated by the rest (nursing) homes and the residents. Having it outside was the next best thing,” she added.
Johnson is also an owner of Barb’s School of Dance in Columbus. Students at the Columbus studio were scheduled to participate in a costume parade on Tuesday at three nursing homes in town: The Heritage at Meridian Gardens, Brookestone Acres and Emerald Nursing & Rehab Columbus.
Branching out to the nursing homes is important to Hollatz as senior citizens are especially struggling during this difficult time.
“The more people we can reach the better,” Hollatz said.
Johnson expressed similar comments.
“I think (it’s beneficial) for something to do and to see,” Johnson noted. “Life is still going on and maybe to bring them some hope that things are getting better. A lot of them can’t even have visitors, family members, or anything like that right now. So the only interaction they’re getting physically is with their staff, which I sure they love and the staff takes good care of them. Just to bring some joys and some smiles to them.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
