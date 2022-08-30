David City, ag society looking into sewer main tap

David City officials will be looking into a possible water and sewer line tap for a future camper site at the Butler County Fairgrounds.

Butler County Ag Society Board Member Kevin Havlovic approached the topic at the David City Council’s regular meeting Aug. 24. Havlovic said the board has been looking into putting up camper sites on the west part of the fairgrounds to help with the construction of the new Ag Processing Inc. plant coming into David City; workers constructing the plant would presumably stay in campers.

An engineer, who has experience with planning campgrounds, has helped them draw up preliminary plans, Havlovic noted. Those plans include 40 camper hookups that have water, sewer and 50 amp. The current camper hookups at those grounds are electrical only.

Currently the city is planning for a water and sewer main to be run on M Road to the proposed AGP site. That would run past the fairgrounds and close to where the camper site would be, Havlovic said.

First Ward Council Member Tom Kobus asked if there was a sewer main already at the fairgrounds, to which Havlovic responded there is but it is not enough to handle the Butler County Fair, let alone an additional 40 camper hookups.

Also, Havlovic added, the fair would most likely be going on as the same time as the AGP project.

Kobus said the issue is, the city does not yet have a timeline on when that water and sewer line will be installed. Havlovic said he would also like to know if there are other sewer mains nearby that they could tap into.

Mayor Alan Zavodny said that city officials need to get creative to find a solution.

“This is a project I think we should get behind,” Zavodny said. “If we can get our part engineered for what it's going to look like, you could run a little bit from the fairgrounds just to and then you'll hook on eventually when it comes to AGP.”

Kobus asked if the camper hookups will have concrete pads. Havlovic said that’s what he would personally want but that decision is up to the ag society board as a whole.

Havlovic noted that the 40 camper hookups will fill quickly. The city has also been working towards campground improvements with full hookups, but those plans are still in the works.

The city will commit to looking into if they can make the water and sewer tap work, Zavodny said.

In other business, council members heard a request from the community group Friends of David City regarding improvements at Jaycee Park. The group has been renovating the park, which is also known as Purple Park.

Earlier this year, new playground equipment was installed at the park.

Deb Dinkelman of Friends of David City said with the next phase of the project being a shelter, the group is hoping to install a sidewalk from the street to the shelter and the property line, set up electrical and get a fire hydrant installed.

City officials noted that the group will need to find its own certified electrician – the city does not have one on staff – and city crews may as well put in the hydrant since they will already need to be the one to tap into the water line.

Zavodny said the group will need to work with Building Inspector Gary Meister on the sidewalk and required setbacks.

Dinkelman asked if engineering services would be needed for the construction of the shelter, which will be built by local construction worker Tony Novak. If it’s needed, Dinkelman said, would the city be able to provide that?

Zavodny responded that it would indeed be required but it’s not a cost the city would cover.

“I understand when you have someone you trust who is a good builder who can build it but we had the issue at the Par IV where the deck collapsed… We don't have the luxury of just saying we trust Tony and it's fine,” Zavodny said.

The David City Council also:

OK’d contributing $7,500 for rubber mulch at Jaycee Park. It was tabled at the last meeting but city officials noted they received the requested invoice since the last time they met. It was also noted that Friends of David City has applied for a second grant.

Approved a $9,995 purchase for a pickup truck for the building inspector. Council members mentioned that Meister uses his personal vehicle when going to residents’ homes and they want him to use a city-owned vehicle.

Heard an update on the status of a new storage building for the water and wastewater departments, which increased in cost from $492,000 to $549,400. The increase was attributed to a change in heating at the building (from one unit to a radiant tube heater for the shop and a separate heating system for the office/bathroom area), work such as ceiling fans and wiring not being included in the original bid and an issue with panels being backlogged and having to spend more to have them rushed.