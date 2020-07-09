David City ag teacher receives award

Her niche areas are floriculture, horticulture and plant science.

“I also do have a livestock background just by being raised on a farm and showing cattle and pigs for 10 years growing up,” Chmelka said.

Chmelka participated in 4-H and FFA programs throughout her childhood.

Chmelka said she never wanted to be a teacher – she majored in agriculture education with hopes of becoming an extension educator through 4-H. She almost switched to animal science, but her college advisor told her to wait another semester.

“I ended up not switching my major and still up until and through student teaching I said, ‘I’m not going to be a teacher,’” Chmelka said.

She said she worked in tractor sales for about a year before realizing she missed the feeling of having an impact on people. When a teaching position opened up at Lakeview Community Schools in Columbus, she applied and was accepted.

Chmelka taught at Lakeview in Columbus for three years before coming to David City. The upcoming school year will be her second teaching in David City.

Agriculture programs flourish under Chmelka’s hand.