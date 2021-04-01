David City airport project to benefit from COVID-19 stimulus

Plans to install a new fuel system at the David City Municipal Airport are moving right along.
The City is primarily investing in the fuel system to increase the appeal of the airport for private flyers.
"The second part is that, in order for anyone to fill up out there, we've got to have somebody from the city staff to help them out and to take payment. But with the new fuel system, we'll have a credit card reader out there," City Administrator Clayton Keller said.
Keller said that will make the process much easier for everyone involved.
"If we don't have a city employee that's able to go out there, then they have to call the sheriff and the sheriff has to send a deputy out there," Keller said.
The City got lucky with the timing of its project and hopes to have Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funds cover 100% of the cost.
Normally, the FAA would cover 90% of the project and the City would be responsible for 10%. But part of one of the federal COVID-19 stimulus packages upped that contribution to 100% for airport projects funded by the FAA.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Aeronautics division is also involved.
"They act as the grant administrator for all (airport improvement project) federal funds in the state of Nebraska," Keller said.
It's federal money, but the NDOT distributes it.
But, NDOT Aeronautics Division Engineering Division Manager Anna Lannin said only airports with improvement projects already in the pipeline will be able to meet the deadlines set for 100% coverage.
"That's pretty exciting, to have 100% of your projects covered," Lannin said. "That said, there is a May 3 deadline to have your project already bid and ready to go for grant. We really weren't able to add projects in that weren't already started."
David City was one of the ones already in the middle of the process.
"David City, they already had their project going and it was on schedule to meet this May 3 deadline. They're ready to go now, actually," Lannin said.
At its March 24 meeting, the City Council of David City approved a payment of approximately $2,500 to Kirkham Michael Consulting Engineers for doing the bid process for the fuel system project.
The City has taken Kirkham Michael's recommendation and awarded the contract accordingly.
Other business handled at the March 24 Council meeting included discussion and approval of the City's street improvement plans.
Keller said the City approves street improvement plans every year.
"The City has to submit a one-year plan and a six-year plan to the state for our streets," Keller said.
Before the City could approve those plans, though, it needed to hold a public hearing for residents to share comments.
At the meeting, Mayor Alan Zavodny and several council members agreed that O Street is a major priority going forward.
"O Street had some maintenance work done to it last year to help it along a little bit further. And the plan is to do that again this year. We'll make it last as long as we can while we set aside funds for repaving O Street," Keller told The Banner-Press on March 24. "That was one of the things we did in our last budget cycle, was to start setting aside funds so we can pave O Street."
Keller said he doesn't yet have a timeline on when the city will have collected enough funds.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.