David City airport project to benefit from COVID-19 stimulus

Plans to install a new fuel system at the David City Municipal Airport are moving right along.

The City is primarily investing in the fuel system to increase the appeal of the airport for private flyers.

"The second part is that, in order for anyone to fill up out there, we've got to have somebody from the city staff to help them out and to take payment. But with the new fuel system, we'll have a credit card reader out there," City Administrator Clayton Keller said.

Keller said that will make the process much easier for everyone involved.

"If we don't have a city employee that's able to go out there, then they have to call the sheriff and the sheriff has to send a deputy out there," Keller said.

The City got lucky with the timing of its project and hopes to have Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funds cover 100% of the cost.

Normally, the FAA would cover 90% of the project and the City would be responsible for 10%. But part of one of the federal COVID-19 stimulus packages upped that contribution to 100% for airport projects funded by the FAA.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) Aeronautics division is also involved.