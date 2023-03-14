David City’s Community Development Agency (CDA) is purchasing land for future housing development.

During a CDA meeting held March 8, group members approved purchasing land located at 198 W. D St. for $115,000. The purpose of a CDA, comprised of the same members of the David City Council, is redevelopment efforts.

Bruce Meysenburg, CDA member and third ward council member, said officials would like to see an apartment building developed there. A developer would come in to hopefully construct the project.

“We're thinking about probably a two-story apartment complex, the lower story to have access for older elderly people that way they’re within walking distance of town, and maybe they can go to and from town, and upper level for people (in the) workforce,” Meysenburg said.

Mayor Jessica Miller noted the construction of apartment units would help with David City’s housing shortage. Most notably, Ag Processing Inc. is planning on building a soybean crushing facility in the northern part of town that will create roughly 80 jobs.

Resident David McPhillips expressed concern over the City of David City appearing to undertake a development project, as he believed that should be done by a private entity.

“The formation of the CDA was so that we could move on getting grants and then applying for those housing grants,” Miller said. “The CDA is not out for profit.”

Miller added there are businesses asking city officials to consider the housing issue and the city wants those employees to live in David City so those tax dollars come back into the community.

“We're all taxpayers as well, and so we do try to make informed decisions,” Miller said. “We're trying to keep our businesses here, we're trying to help those businesses grow. And that was one request of them is that we have housing, because we don't have housing for their employees. So this is just one solution that we had to take a leap on to get things going.”

McPhillips stated he didn’t believe it to be the government’s job to do that.

“In a capitalistic market, that's something that a business … would do, buy something and try to sell it,” McPhillips said.

Meysenburg noted there had not been any entities coming into David City to pursue development.

“So what do we do?” Meysenburg said. “You've got to do something, or it doesn't do any good to bring in 80 people to work at AGP, if those 80 people drive from Schuyler and Columbus every day, and they don't live here.”

“If it was a profitable enterprise, the free market would move in and house those people instead,” McPhillips responded.

Kevin Woita, second ward council member, added other communities about the same size as David City have been doing this for a while and have had success. He cited Schuyler as an example.

“The CDA is purchasing the land, hoping to find a developer to develop this versus somebody coming in and just putting storage units,” Woita said.

Resident Jerry Kosch also spoke at the meeting, commenting on the scope of government. After about three minutes, Miller asked him to wrap up his comments or he would be removed from the meeting, per public comment guidelines shared at the beginning of meetings. He kept talking and was escorted out of city offices by Police Chief Marla Schnell.

Earlier that same night, the David City Council held its regular meeting at which council members approved an interlocal agreement with Olive Township for road maintenance near the new AGP site.

Meysenburg noted city crews are not able to maintain those roads.

“We originally had a contract with (Butler) County, but they decided not to go ahead with it,” Meysenburg said. “We checked with townships in the area and stuff. This is kind of what we came up with. And this is probably the most cost-effective for the city.”

Council members also noted the contract with the county would have been more expensive in the long run. In the Olive Township agreement, the city will pay the township $4,000 per mile per year.

Meysenburg added Street Supervisor Chris Kroesing and the township will keep an open line of communication on the conditions of the roads.

As of the council meeting, Olive Township had been set to vote on the agreement this week.

Additionally, council members approved a number of items relating to concrete supplier Arps Red-E-Mix’s new location.

The business is planning on constructing a new facility in the north part of town.

The council approved an estimate from Krivanek Construction to clean out ditches along the property. Woita, who works at Arps, said the business would like to put in some culverts and Kroesing had suggested cleaning the ditches first.

Krivanek gave a price of $2 per foot which comes out to $4,000, which Woita said he considered reasonable.

Arps is looking to erect a portable plant to make concrete for the new site. The establishment of infrastructure is being planned in the area for other developments including the AGP plant, but, as noted during a previous meeting, would not be set in place in time for Arps’ deadline.

Woita, who excused himself as council member from the meeting to speak as a representative of Arps, said after talking with staff, they decided the best course of action would be installing a temporary water service line utilizing hydrants next to AKRS.

The cost would be $26,412.75, to be split between the city and Arps. The water line would be in use until the permanent infrastructure in the area is up and running. Arps will also supply labor for the temporary water line’s installation.

Council members approved the water service matter, as well as hired JEO Consulting Group for engineering services for sewer service at the new Arps location.