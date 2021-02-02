David City considers relocating to US Bank building

Cameron said she has been watching the meetings over Zoom since the pandemic started, but showed up in person to the City Council of David City's Jan. 27 meeting.

When it came time for discussion on the meeting's seventh agenda item, "consideration of an offer to purchase the former U.S. Bank building," Cameron stepped up to the microphone in the basement of the David City Municipal Building, 699 Kansas St.

"The biggest question I have is, how they are going to pay for it?" Cameron said to The Banner-Press.

She posed the same question at the Jan. 27 city council meeting.

"The city has done really well financially because the council has been really stringent with the way it spends money. We have a healthy reserve fund that's set aside and we can handle this expense," City Administrator Clayton Keller said at the meeting.

Cameron said it was her understanding that the reserve fund was meant for unforeseen and unavoidable expenses, such as infrastructure repairs after a natural disaster.