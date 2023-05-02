With details falling through the cracks and a number of large projects coming to town, the City of David City will have a consultant firm assist in oversight.

Randy Kirkpatrick of KTECH Project Services spoke about the company during the David City Council’s regular meeting held April 26. The firm provides owner’s representative services, he said, which means they’ll work on the city’s behalf on projects and initiatives.

“We would use our knowledge and experience of the design processes, contracting processes, construction processes to work solely (for) you,” Kirkpatrick said. “That does not mean that we come in to eliminate positions for services that the city provides, but rather we work with the city and with the staff to bolster the staff with the knowledge that we do have in those areas and other areas as well.”

Recently, the city had failed to obtain easements from 30 property owners for the O Street reconstruction project and contracted with Midwest Right of Way to acquire the needed easements.

Mayor Jessica Miller noted the easement issue during the meeting and asked Kirkpatrick if that would be something KTECH would make sure is completed.

Depending on the initiative, Kirkpatrick said, the company will work with all of the entities involved to make sure all of the activities are known and established.

He was also asked how they will keep city staff and council members informed on project news. Kirkpatrick responded the firm would first meet with staff members and found out what communication approaches would work best for them.

“We will maintain the list of all of the touch points or the initiatives it's been assigned to us,” Kirkpatrick said. “We will make sure that the highlighted or the main topics for those specific initiatives are identified for the next week, two weeks, three weeks, four weeks.”

It was noted during the meeting that the city can utilize KTECH’s services as often or as little as it needs and the city can terminate the services at any time.

First Ward Council Member Tom Kobus stated he didn’t believe the city needed KTECH.

“We have engineers, we have people on staff,” Kobus said. “We have people that oversight on all things that we do as far as little stuff, big stuff. The engineer is just supposed to take care of all that anyhow, and we've got all these budgets well started.”

Third Ward Council Member Keith Marvin disagreed, noting a downtown project had had an engineer overseeing it.

“In my opinion, it was badly done through the contractor and the engineer took their side and not ours,” Marvin said. “I would like to have somebody that's looking out for our interests as a community.”

Ag Processing, Inc.’s (AGP) incoming soybean crushing facility had been mentioned, with it being noted that the business would provide its own oversight of the project. The construction of a viaduct is a part of the project as AGP will heavily use railroad transportation in its operations. However, once the viaduct is complete, it will be owned by the city.

Marvin asked if the city would be ready to accept the engineer’s stamp of approval for the viaduct and its liability without assurances from a separate firm. He also noted the need for coordination between different entities, such as a 16-inch water line that will be coming in.

“Some things have fallen through the cracks,” Miller said. “We're finding out the repercussions for some of that stuff now.”

Council members OK’d KTECH’s proposal for services. According to a draft agreement, KTECH’s compensation would range from $150 to $85 an hour, depending on the representative services needed.

The downtown rooftop lighting was another hot topic at the April 26 meeting.

In 2019 a Hallmark Channel celebration had been held in David City, which is the birthplace of Hallmark Cards founder Joyce C. Hall. The city had been decked out at that time and Hallmark gifted some of the decorations, including special rooftop lighting.

An August 2020 Banner-Press article reported the lights were put up with an adhesive in 2019 and community members were hoping to keep the lights up all year long. The city council had voted to make the lights permanent and the city had been in the process of seeking bids for that work, the article stated.

The rooftop lights have remained up but are prone to cutting out due to environmental factors.

“My understanding is there was … a contract that was supposed to be done with Vandenberg Electric to hardwire all these lights in so they can run all year long,” Miller said on April 26. “They're not hardwired in, that's why they keep going out … because of how they connect and moisture gets in those connections and cuts them out. Anytime there's rain or heavy winds, it cuts them out.”

Miller added that, while researching the matter in her four months as mayor, she discovered David City is only supposed to be operating the lights for 90 days out of the year and the city was in violation of state law.

Additionally a previous city administrator, Miller said, was supposed to obtain waivers from the owners of the buildings the lights are on, but that was never done. That has led to city crews sometimes being kicked off of roofs while working.

“I agree that they look fantastic coming in town at night when they're all lit up,” Miller said. “If this something you want to pursue, then we need to decide if we're going to obtain these waivers, how to obtain these waivers, who's going to be in charge of obtaining these waivers and get another contract drawn up for these to be hardwired in?”

Resident Alan Zavodny, who is the last mayor of David City, spoke in support of making the rooftop lighting permanent. Miller asked Zavodny about a committee that had been overseeing that contract and taking donations.

Zavodny said the donations hadn’t really been an organized effort, more of buckets being out the night of the Hallmark event. It was noted the committee is no longer operating.

“There's no money to work with. It's going to be coming on the city to see whether it happens because of the hard wiring, and certainly the liabilities,” Zavodny said. “I think you would find some cooperation. I talk to a lot of people around town and the business community and they, I think, mostly are supportive.”

Residents Skip Trowbridge and Ruth Thoendel were in favor of pursuing the matter as well.

Operating the lights themselves would be a minimal expense as they are efficient LEDs, though Third Ward Council Member Bruce Meysenburg noted there will be a significant cost as the city will need to pay an electrician to hardwire the lights.

The council approved to obtain easements (instead of waivers, per the city’s legal counsel) from the building owners and to seek bids for making the lighting permanent.