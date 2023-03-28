The David City Police Department is continuing to grow following its reinstatement earlier this year.

During the David City Council’s regular meeting March 22, council members OK’d the $10,000 purchase of a fully-equipped 2019 Ford Explorer and the $1,250 purchase of a number of items, both from Butler County.

With the law enforcement contract between the City of David City and Butler County being allowed to expire at the end of January, the David City Police Department – which had been disbanded a number of years ago – was restarted.

Previously, the city had been paying roughly $300,000 for the law enforcement contract.

Also earlier in 2023, a handful of things – including a 2019 Chevy Tahoe, vests, laptop, handgun and other things – were transferred from the county to the city.

“We have full time chief right now and as of April 1, we'll have another full-time officer and then we have nine part-time officers,” said Mayor Jessica Miller at the March 22 meeting. “We'll be ready to patrol over the summer…”

The equipment the council approved purchasing for a total of $1,250 included a state radio, body-worn camera, computer, taser, handgun, long gun and body armor panels for one of the part-timers.

“It's quite a steal, it is to help get us up and running again and have another fully equipped vehicle,” said Miller, adding the police department has Chargers that are equipped but not fully. “This will be adding to those Chargers to make sure that they're road ready and so they can hop in and go.”

In other business, the council approved the bidding documents for equipment with a long lead time for a new substation. This substation will power the soybean crushing plant that Ag Processing Inc. (AGP) is bringing to David City.

The cost of the equipment question is roughly $2.2 million, said Matt Kalin of JEO Consulting Group.

The council asked about the possible lead time.

“Looking at the three-phase substation transformer, they're thinking about 65 to 70 weeks,” Kalin said. “…Looking at the circuit breakers, they're about 49 and 54 weeks. Circuit switcher is about 60 to 65 weeks and the three-phase voltage regulator is about 65 to 70 weeks.”

Kalin added a construction contract will be presented to the council in the next couple of months.

Similarly, council members also set a special meeting date of April 5 regarding the AKRS Equipment Solutions new facility that is currently underway.

Kalin said the council will consider the approval of plans and specifications for bids to extend the electrical infrastructure to the AKRS facility and adjacent properties. This might also include street lighting in that area, Kalin added.

“Just to try to get a contractor awarded as soon as we can so we can get construction underway, so that we can provide power to that facility as soon as we can,” Kalin said.

Additionally, the council OK’d a $1,000 request from the Butler County Extension to help bring two fellows with the Rural Prosperity Nebraska program to the county. Council members approved using American Rescue Plan Act funds for this measure.

“It's basically a workshop where we are trying to help communities identify the things that are traditionally not thought to be affecting your health, but they can affect your health,” Maria Cantu Hines of the Extension said. “…They're also going to work to get an action plan.”

The workshop will have two basic components, she added, presenting about the determinants of health and a guided conversation where Butler County’s data will be shared.

“After they present that, they brainstorm with the community and they identify the main issues that affect the community,” Cantu Hines said.

The cost to bring two rural fellows to the county is $12,000, said Butler County Extension Office Manager Louise Niemann, and $2,000 of that cost is for housing, which they’ve already secured. The Extension is working on the remaining amount.

Furthermore, council members approved a resolution to purchase an RV campground from the Community Development Agency at a price of $321,494.74. A public hearing had also been held for the matter; the campground is to be added to the city’s parks system.

The CDA undertook the project of establishing a campground to help house construction workers who will be building the new AGP site. It’s also intended that travelers coming to town for sporting events would be able to rent lots as well. This would allow the city to offset the costs of the project.

Miller noted the city is looking at charging $40 to $45 per night. She said she asked the recreation coordinator to schedule tournaments from May through August so that weekends are booked.

“A lot of tournaments were softball and baseball; they pull their campers and they tailgate,” Miller said, adding she asked the coordinator to make sure the campground lots are being advertised.

The David City Council also approved:

A resolution establishing rules and procedures for the conduct of meetings

Amending the future land use map and zoning classification for a new Arps Red-E-Mix location

Easements for JB Schmid LLC and Dollar Tree Stores for the Northland Subdivision