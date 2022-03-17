David City Council briefs

Comte appointed interim city administrator

David City Clerk/Treasurer Tami Comte was appointed interim city administrator during the March 9 council meeting.

Comte is temporarily serving in this capacity following the previous city administrator – Clayton Keller – moving out of state.

City officials noted at the meeting that because salary adjustments must be made through an ordinance, Comte’s pay will be changed at a later date.

Council considers hours of building inspector

During the David City Council’s regular meeting March 9, Building Inspector Gary Meister requested feedback on his performance and talked to city officials about his hours.

Meister was appointed to the position in September 2012 after the previous building inspector, Mike Payne, left the role. He runs Gary Meister Construction.

Meister noted that he’s been handling the job by approaching people first about any issues that come up. He has also been in town regularly, namely in the mornings and he said he leaves once all his work is done.

“I think the more we can handle firsthand, a lot cheaper is going to be for the city not to get an attorney involved in court costs. And people like to deal with problems face to face,” Meister said.

Meister added that he was bringing up his hours, along with his pay, because similar positions in other towns are being paid more. He also noted that he’s not asking for benefits.

“From my standpoint, I think you're doing a great job. I think we're making progress,” Mayor Alan Zavodny said, which other council members agreed with.

But, Zavodny said, with all the development coming to town he thinks that the city will need a full time building inspector. Meister indicated that he would consider it and Zavodny said they would continue talking about the matter.

Other council news

The David City Council heard a presentation from NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska on the services the organization provides, as they are considering expanding to Butler County.

Heard a request from Special Projects Coordinator Skip Trowbridge that the Nebraska Department of Transportation be notified of the development taking place in David City, as it could result in traffic changes along the north part of Highway 15. City officials noted that would happen.

Adopted a pay scale increase for employees working at the David City swimming pool. City officials previously noted that this was needed to ensure that the city would have workers for the pool.

