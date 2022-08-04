David City Council briefs

City tables hiring cleaning personnel

The David City Council tabled the hire of cleaning service personnel for the new city office, 490 E St., during its regular meeting July 27. It was the first meeting held at the new office, which is the former U.S. Bank building.

Two applications had been received for the position and, as noted, by Interim City Administrator Tami Comte, the individual would be considered a city employee. Previously the position had been contracted but the city was told during an audit, the position would only be considered an independent contract if the worker sets their own hours and uses their own supplies.

Council members talked about going back to the applicants and seeing if they would be willing to supply their own cleaning materials.

The matter was tabled.

Redevelopment plan approved

The council OK’d a resolution for a redevelopment plan for the Northwest Redevelopment Area. This would create a sewage treatment facility TIF project.

The city has been in the process of planning improvements to its sewage treatment facility. The latest cost estimate had been $13 million.

Michael Sands, special TIF attorney for the city, said they’ve calculated the district could generate just under $800,000 to help offset that cost for the plant.

Roofs to be repaired

The council considered quotes from Tillotson Roofing for various roof work at the new city office. The office's building has several roofs on it, four of which sustained hail damage and were further damaged by high winds not that long ago.

Council members authorized an expenditure not to exceed $67,000 for the roof work; the city does not expect to pay more than that amount once insurance is factored in.

Block grant application

The council approved sending an application for a Community Development Block Grant for downtown revitalization.

If approved, property owners downtown could receive funding for qualified improvements to their buildings, such as code updates and weatherization.