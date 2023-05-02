Police officers sworn in

New law enforcement officers for the David City Police Department were appointed and sworn in at the April 26 David City Council meeting.

The new police department, which was reinstated earlier this year, has been slowly building up its equipment and staff. The City of David City previously had a law enforcement contract with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office but that contract was allowed to expire at the beginning of the year.

Mayor Jessica Miller said on April 26 that the police department had been planning to “go live” on May 1. The phone number for people to call in incidences will remain the same as the city has an agreement with the county for dispatching services.

Police Chief Marla Schnell and Devin Betzen are full timers; Betzen is now the assistance police chief. The department will have a number of part time officers to provide as much coverage as possible.

“Another issue that has come to my attention quite frequently … has been the 24-hour coverage and making sure that we are being protected and that we can address all situations due to accidents, due to medical emergencies, due to ordinances (and) nuisances,” Miller said. “We do appreciate the service of the Butler County Sheriff's Office… With the size that we're anticipating to grow, I think we're heading in the right direction.”

Appointed as part-time officers were Christopher Baete, Tristan Hilger, Cameron Lehr, Michael Mejstrik and Anthony Whitmore.

That night, the council approved adding an assistant police chief and a water/wastewater data manager positions to the employee pay scale.

Similarly, also OK’d was the purchase of an AED for the city office.

Schnell said a grant was received which allows the city to purchase the AED for $1,119, as opposed to the original purchase price of $2,244.

Water main, electrical extension projects

Bids for the water main north loop improvement and the Industrial Parkway-Trowbridge Lane electrical extension project were approved.

Ethan Joy of JEO Consulting Group said the water main is a 16-inch water main that extends from the water tower, goes north towards the Bruno spur, west towards the area where Ag Processing Inc.’s soybean plant will be, goes down M Road and ties back into the system.

Eight bids were received for the project.

The low bid was from Rutjens Construction in the amount of $3,389,436. An alternative bid, which the council also approved, was for $50,000 for a modified schedule to have a piece ready to go from AKRS Equipment Solutions to the new location of Arps Red-E-Mix.

The low bid for electrical extension was $601,106.58 from IES Commercial, Inc.

Matt Kalin, also of JEO, said the bidder had put a start date of June 5 but the first milestone date for the electrical extension is June 30 for AKRS to have power. Kalin added the company had been confident about meeting the deadline and was going to touch base with its subcontractors.

Power engine repair

The council approved repairs for the number six engine at the power plant in the amount of $154,329.

David City Power Plant Operator John Smaus reported to the council in November that the engine had failed, believed to be caused by coolant damaging the gaskets and then the pistons. There were concerns at that time with other engines of the same type as the one that failed.

Smaus said the number five engine was looked at and found to have brittle valves and moisture in some of the cylinders. The number seven engine was also found to be getting moisture in some of the cylinders but wasn’t as bad as the fifth engine.

“My suggestion on both of those would be to budget to fix six this year, a new budget season, and then on five and seven, to budget those out for the next two or three years and get those taken care of,” Smaus said.

The city has a purchase agreement with Nebraska Public Power District and receives payments from NPPD for operating the power plant.

Smaus added the city is losing $4,850 a month on the number six engine being down. The plant had been running when the engine went down so it was considered a force outage. If that were to happen with one of the other engines, it would also be a force outage, he added, and NPPD would dock them for smaller capacity.

Other business

The council approved the 2021-2022 audit for fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022.

Heard a presentation of airport updates by Eric Johnson.

Council members OK’d giving Waste Connections a notice of termination of contract and seeking bids for similar services; Miller said this was because of cost increases from Waste Connections.

The greenlight was given to a redevelopment contract with AGP.

After the council meeting, the Community Development Authority met where it approved a redevelopment contract with GDC Properties LLC. Michael Sands of law firm BairdHolm said the redevelopment plan is from a few years ago and involves a commercial business park off the highway; the developer is ready to proceed with putting in infrastructure and building a gas station as part of the first phase.