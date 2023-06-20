The City of David City is poised to look into possible solutions to help alleviate traffic issues at David City Public Schools (DCPS).

The school district’s administration offices and high school are in the same building at 750 D St. while David City Elementary School, 826 E St., is just across the street. Before and after school, traffic in that area can be quite congested and was a topic of discussion at the David City Council’s regular meeting June 14.

Mayor Jessica Miller said the matter was being brought forth as there had been talks at a DCPS Board of Education meeting about doing something with one of the streets at the school, such as making it a one-way street, because of traffic flow and to help keep kids safe.

There are concerns, Miller noted, of kids walking across the street and drivers not paying attention to the road.

The council’s agenda had a resolution that would allow four-way stop signs at the intersections of Seventh and D streets and at Seventh and E streets.

“If you guys decide to move forward with this, the stop signs would at least give the public the time to adjust before the new school year starts,” Miller said.

She added she heard talks of putting up concrete barriers but that would cause a liability issue for the city.

As noted during the meeting, people are monitoring the area during busy times.

Police Chief Marla Schnell noted she doesn’t think the stop signs would hurt but it could cause a backup in traffic.

“It gets very, very congested on that corner during school. I get the safety aspect of it, I don’t think a stop sign is a solution,” Second Ward Council Member Kevin Woita said. “I have been in both intersections at school time; it is chaos. Everybody forgets the right-of-way rule and then we’ve got people that are running late to work or want to get their kids to school. I am not in favor of this, but I don’t want it on my conscious.”

City Attorney David Levy suggested the council may want to consider getting proposals for a traffic study, about six to eight intersections in that area, from a consulting firm that could be able to provide other solutions.

Third Ward Council Member Keith Marvin added if the city does do the study, they should approach DCPS about splitting its cost.

The council tabled the resolution so more research could be done.

Schnell said she would work with DCPS Superintendent Chad Denker on brainstorming more options.

In other news, city officials further discussed the downtown lights.

The lights in question are located on the top of downtown buildings and had been put up with adhesive in 2019, with a group of community members hoping to eventually make them a permanent fixture.

However, as noted during a May 2 city council meeting, that committee is no longer active and the lights have been illuminated but intermittently due to cutting out because of weather.

Brad Swerczek, of KTECH Project Services, told the council on June 14 there are violations in the way the lights are currently installed and the rating of the lights is considered temporary or seasonal which limits them to a 90-day maximum period for them to be illuminated.

“There’s an alternate way to do it, to install them and that can be considered permanent,” Swerczek said. “The primary mechanism to make that legal is to have the lights for each individual building wired to that individual building. We can’t … (have) all three buildings wired together to one outlet, it’s not allowed.”

A workaround in other communities, Swerczek said, adding that it is not his suggestion, has been to turn on the lights for 90 days, shut them off, have them inspected, make any necessary repairs found in the inspection and then turn them back on for another 90 days.

Swerczek said more research is needed and KTECH’s recommendation is for the city to engage an electrical engineer to find out what it would take to get the lights properly wired in a way that’s considered permanent.

“You could then take that to the state electrical inspector, confirm that that's all legal and within the requirements of the codes and then go out and see if we can start getting an idea of what that price for those kinds of installations should be,” he said.

Miller said she didn’t believe the city to be at that point yet, and added she would like to see more research before proceeding. Marvin added the city could approach an electrical engineer and get an idea of what this type of study will cost.