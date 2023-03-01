Officials with the City of David City are set to look into how to get water supplied to a business who plans on constructing a new plant north of town before further development is underway.

During the David City Council’s regular meeting Feb. 22, Second Ward Council Member Kevin Woita excused himself from his council seat then approached the council as a representative of Arps Red-E-Mix, a concrete supplier.

Woita said Arps Red-E-Mix has plans to build a new location.

According to unapproved minutes from the Feb. 11 planning commission meeting, the project would include constructing a Red-E-Mix for operations – a 60 foot by 100 foot building with shop and office, aggregate storage and a retention pond for runoff. The planning commission had approved recommending rezoning the land from agricultural crop to heavy industrial so Arps Red-E-Mix would be allowed to run those operations; documents attached to the minutes show the land located along Road 37 and Road M.

Woita said on Feb. 22 that the business is contracted for work at the Northland housing subdivision and the new AKRS building. He added they may also need to supply concrete for Ag Processing, Inc.’s new soybean crushing plant if they are awarded that contract.

“Before (the new location) gets built, we’d like to erect our portable plant to produce concrete for paving (at the site),” Woita said.

However, infrastructure is not yet built out to that area, though those plans are in the works for the housing, AKRS and AGP developments.

Woita said they are concerned about the timeline of having access to water there and they will need access to water this April.

“We haven’t gotten the exact dates on when JEO is going to install the main line going to AGP where our water is,” Woita said. “We’re looking for a solution that we get water to produce concrete.”

He added they approached the planning commission about establishing a well there so they would have access to water to produce concrete and the commission suggesting he bring the issue before the city council. The two wells already on the property are decommissioned.

Ethan Joy of JEO Consulting Group said the water line plans will be presented at the council’s next regular meeting. After the council approves the plans, they will be submitted to the State of Nebraska for review, which can take about 30 to 45 days, Joy added.

JEO will continue with seeking the other needed permits, Joy said, and once the state review is completed, the project can go out for bids.

“The entire project, which is the 16-inch water main loop, starts at the water tower, goes up to the spur to Bruno, heads west along spur and then 37 Road and then heads down south past the AGP site and wrapping all the way around back by the fairgrounds,” Joy said. “It’s a very large project. We could potentially be looking at bidding the project in late April, early May. And then the big if is contractor availability and pipe availability.”

In the best case scenario, he added, construction on the water main could start in June.

Woita questioned if, Arps Red-E-Mix drilled a well, it would be possible for the well to be turned over to the city at a later date.

“If you’re trying to use it for a potable use, that has to be drilled to the State of Nebraska municipal standards and most likely you’re probably not going to want to drill your temporary well in that scenario,” Joy said. “That probably doesn’t serve the city a lot of use that way. Beyond that, it becomes a zoning regulation discussion as far as whether (it’s an) irrigation or temp well you can put in.”

The city council decided to look into possible options of getting water at the future Arps location and decided to bring it back at a future meeting.

In other business, council members approved, pending an interlocal agreement, up to $8,000 for dispatching services with Butler County.

A law enforcement contract between the city and council was allowed to expire earlier this year, and the city has reinstated the David City Police Department with Marla Schnell as the police chief. The city previously had its own police department which was disbanded some time ago.

Mayor Jessica Miller noted that Butler County 911 Coordinator Jami Bowers researched the matter and discovered that the majority of towns do not pay a large portion for telecommunications services, which had been the case several years ago.

“In 1997 the city was paying a big chunk to dispatch services,” Miller said. “I am happy to report that dispatch services will range from $7,000 to $8,000 per year and that is basically for telecom services and maintenance on the radios and the equipment they have at their dispatch office.”

The Butler County Board of Supervisors also OK’d at its regular meeting on Feb. 21 for the city to pay roughly $7,100 for dispatch services, pending an interlocal agreement. It would help fund the annual subscription services needed to run the 911 center.

Once the interlocal agreement is drawn up, both the city council and the county board will need to approve it.

Similarly, the city council approved a number of policies and procedures for the new police department.

“She (Schnell) is working diligently and she working nonstop on getting grants that is helping with the equipment for this department,” Miller said. “She is awesome, has lots of support and contacts out there who are willing to help get this department going.”

For non-emergency calls, such as ordinance violations and nuisances, citizens can contact the city office at 402-367-3135 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Emergency calls will go through the dispatch services.

The David City Council also approved

Replatting 11th Street between A and F streets due to issues in the plat from 1920 that have never been resolved and

Appointing Skip Trowbridge, Tom Kobus, Gary Meister, Bob Wright and Greg Aschoff to the downtown revitalization committee.