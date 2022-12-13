David City Council OKs second reading of annexation ordinances

The David City Council approved at a special meeting Dec. 7 the second reading on a number of ordinances to annex more than 800 acres of land into city limits, but not without hearing more outcry from the public.

During its regular meeting Nov. 30, the council held the first reading of several ordinances that, if it had been given final approval as is, would have annexed roughly 1,300 acres of property into the city, doubling the town’s city limits. City offices were packed that night with multiple residents questioning the potential annexations and city’s development plans, as well as expressing concern over an apparent lack of transparency.

Mayor Alan Zavodny, whose last council meeting as mayor will be Dec. 14, addressed the topic of transparency on Dec. 7.

“Transparency, to be clear, doesn't mean you're privy to every conversation or every thought that an elected official has,” Zavodny said. “What it means is the governing body comes here in this setting and votes publicly a course to do that. That is what transparency is. It is the ability to have public information available to the public. That's how transparency works, from my standpoint, and that’s how our country works.”

Zavodny had also indicated on Nov. 30 that information on the city's goings-on have been available at city council and committee meetings.

A number of questions had been asked at the Nov. 30 meeting – including the grandfathering of annexed properties (some property owners live on farms and were concerned about being in violation of municipal code if annexed into the city), state statute restricting land that is “rural in character” from being annexed, why the city was annexing so much land now and how the properties were chosen.

Zavodny, who did not engage in discussion at the Nov. 30 meeting, citing not wanting to get argumentative, answered those questions on Dec. 7.

Zavodny read the code relating to grandfathered annexed properties, which stated annexed properties that contain structures currently being used in a way that is lawful but does not conform to the new ordinance can continue to operate as is; it is called a legal nonconforming use.

However, the property owner is not allowed to expand the nonconforming use and if the owner discontinues nonconforming use for 12 consecutive months, the property will have to conform to applicable law.

Several property owners expressed on Nov. 30 that they believed their land to be rural in character and thus should not be annexed.

Although Nebraska State Statute does prohibit the annexation of land that is rural in character, Zavodny noted there are factors that determine if a land meets that criteria. Land that is used by farmers, zoned for agricultural use or qualifies for agricultural tax benefits such as greenbelt status does not meet that criteria, he noted.

Factors that do determine if a land is urban or suburban in character include location, the area it’s in (isolated or near things like housing developments, parks, schools, etc.), proximity to growth and development, potential for future development (even if that's down the road), current use of the land and whether the future development and residential value of the annexed territory exceeded its agricultural use.

“Based on these factors, we're confident that the property we propose to annex through these ordinances are urban or suburban in nature,” Zavodny said. “Why now? David City is growing and there's a demand for more growth. David City recently updated its comprehensive plan, which is the roadmap for desired anticipated future land use. It is a logical next step to amend the city limits through annexation to follow the lead of the comprehensive plan and set the stage for implementing.”

When asked by The Banner-Press, the city provided a copy of the resolution passed by the city council on Sept. 28 adopting the comprehensive plan. The city also said this comprehensive plan is available for review at city offices during business hours, and they attempted to send the document through email but The Banner-Press' email server would not accept a large attachment.

The current properties the city wants to annex were chosen through “careful evaluation and planning” which took into account “projected growth and anticipated future use,” Zavodny said. With the comprehensive plan and other legal requirements, they did not deem it appropriate to annex additional properties at this time, he added.

Members of the public had also previously asked about blight land being involved in the annexations; it was mentioned on Nov. 30 that the land being annexed into the city and owned by AGP – which is bringing a soybean facility near David City – is the one being designated as blight.

Zavodny commented the annexations and blight and substandard designations are separate matters.

A few of the annexation ordinances were amended at the last meeting, including one where all of the properties had been stricken out. On Dec. 7, an amendment had been made to ordinance 1413 (part of the Mark and Willow Holoubek property and all of the Russ and Loretta Daro property) that appears to remove about 6 acres of land but an explanation had not been given why.

Willow Holoubek told The Banner-Press on Dec. 8 that she “heard through the grapevine” there was an amendment to the ordinance concerning her land. She said she did not receive communication directly from the city about it so she viewed the changed ordinance at the city office.

The city is now wanting to annex roughly 888 acres, according to legal descriptions of the properties, as opposed to the original 1,300.

The city heard plenty of comments on Nov. 30 but did not take any on Dec. 7.

Resident Randy Isham, who had also spoken his displeasure at the way the city was handling current issues at the last meeting, attempted to speak while council members were voting on the first annexation ordinance listed on the agenda.

Zavodny said there would not be discussion on the matter, which Isham questioned.

“It is not public in nature at this point, we had the hearing,” Zavodny said.

Isham told the mayor that his inquiries at the Nov. 30 meeting had not be addressed and he would like them addressed now.

At that meeting, a pending lawsuit had been brought up and an alleged letter sent by the city. Isham had asked Zavodny to comment on the matter, and Zavodny said he would not talk about litigation. Additionally, Isham expressed on Nov. 30 he thought the city seemed to be "hiding stuff and sneaking around in the dark."

On Dec. 7, Zavodny told Isham he was not going to engage in further arguments and asked him to take a seat.

Isham did not agree.

“Last week … it was a hearing. That was for people to come up and speak,” Isham said. “Now this is an open meeting. And as far as I know, I have my right to speak and put my concerns in.”

Zavodny responded that members of the public have the right to speak if acknowledged, and since the public hearing was already held, there’s “nothing more to be had.”

According to state statute 84-1412, “the public has the right to attend and the right to speak at meetings of public bodies” but it “shall not be a violation … for any public body to make and enforce reasonable rules and regulations regarding the conduct of persons attending, speaking at, videotaping, televising, photographing, broadcasting, or recording its meetings… A body may not be required to allow citizens to speak at each meeting, but it may not forbid public participation at all meetings.”

David City municipal code regarding meetings and the rights of the public reflects the state statute reported above.

The David City Council is slated to voted on the third and final reading of the annexation ordinances at its next meeting on Dec. 14.