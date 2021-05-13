David City Council OK's union agreement

After more than three years of discussion, formal negotiations and finally mediation, the City of David City recently approved a bargaining agreement that will cover employees from five City departments for at least the next five months.

The City and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers' Local Union No. 1536 — representing employees from David City's electric, water, wastewater, street and parks departments — began negotiations in 2018.

"It started out with they wanted to make sure their insurance would stay," Mayor Alan Zavodny said.

As time went on, more things came up. Near the end of 2020, they reached an impasse.

When asked about the sticking points during negotiations, Zavodny said he wasn't willing to do anything more than what is required by law and already existed in the City's policies.