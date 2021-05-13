David City Council OK's union agreement

After more than three years of discussion, formal negotiations and finally mediation, the City of David City recently approved a bargaining agreement that will cover employees from five City departments for at least the next five months.
The City and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers' Local Union No. 1536 — representing employees from David City's electric, water, wastewater, street and parks departments — began negotiations in 2018.
"It started out with they wanted to make sure their insurance would stay," Mayor Alan Zavodny said.
As time went on, more things came up. Near the end of 2020, they reached an impasse.
When asked about the sticking points during negotiations, Zavodny said he wasn't willing to do anything more than what is required by law and already existed in the City's policies.
"In negotiations, some of the things that were asked for — and I don't begrudge them asking — aren't required by law," Zavodny said. "If someone were to leave employment, they were saying we need to pay them for all their sick leave. And the statute's really clear on that, that you have to pay for vacation and, if you combine sick and vacation, you have to pay it. But you don't have to pay sick leave when they leave employment."
The Banner-Press attempted but was unable to reach a union representative for comment before its Tuesday morning print deadline.
Less than six months ago, the union filed a petition with the Commission of Industrial Relations (CIR) to break the deadlock.
The CIR is a state agency designed to resolve public sector labor controversies. It has jurisdiction over state and local government employees, including public utilities. In David City's case, the union requested CIR's assistance with mediation.
From there, the CIR refers the parties in question to the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS). The FMCS is a free, impartial third party intermediary organization that can assign a professional mediator to help the parties find resolution.
City Administrator Clayton Keller said mediation began in March and, by the end of April, the City and the union arrived at the approved agreement.
"Throughout this process, the City did its best to be sensitive to our rate payers and be responsible stewards of those funds," Keller said.
The agreement was originally meant to last from October 2019 to September 2021.
Theoretically, the City or union could negotiate a different agreement that would start in October, but they would have to kick off negotiations before August.
As long as that doesn't happen, the recently-approved agreement will continue in full force after the end of September.
