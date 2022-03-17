David City Council talks cost of living increases

David City officials indicated they would be reviewing the city’s salary schedule after employees raised concerns about the matter.

During the David City Council’s regular meeting March 9, the council held discussion on cost of living increases for city employees. As noted during the meeting, city employees have not had a cost of living adjustment in five years.

Mayor Alan Zavodny said a salary survey had been completed several years ago but part of the problem is that employment has changed drastically in the last two years, specifically with retaining and recruiting workers.

“Without doing cost of living type things, you fall behind,” Zavodny said. “That's the problem we have. And then we have people that are stuck.”

Although the meeting agenda lists, “consideration of cost-of-living increase for city employees,” Zavodny noted that any salary changes must be made by ordinance and that he could only speak in general terms due to a union contract.

“By the rules, I cannot make the employees a single promise,” he added. “They made that very clear to me. I cannot promise you a single thing.”

Cost of living adjustments are excluded from the union contract, Zavodny said, because of terms made during negotiations. On the other side of the coin, the city’s current salary schedule does not take into consideration the number of years an employee has been there. As noted during the meeting, this means that a newer employee can make more money than one that has been there a much longer time.

The union contract expired in September but because neither the city nor the union wanted to make changes to it, it automatically renewed, Zavodny said.

All comments from council members indicated that they are in support of cost of living adjustments. Zavodny said that at a minimum, he would like to see topped out employees – those who are at the top of their pay scale – see a cost of living increase.

“We've got to be able to recruit, retain people that need different certifications that are operating heavy equipment that have to respond to things in the middle of the night, move snow in the middle of the night, require different certifications,” he said. “… How we go about that, we're probably going to need some help from lawyers to figure out because we have an agreement with the union.”

David City is seeing a lot of development taking shape, from several businesses expanding/coming to town and a new housing development planned. Water Supervisor Aaron Gustin said with all these new developments, it will be important to keep the employees the city has.

“I kind of feel that it would be many people's opinion that we attempt in an expeditious way to do that (cost of living increases),” Gustin said. “So we can get and recruit new individuals, retain the individuals we have. So we're not panicking trying to train new ones if someone got a better job ... somewhere else, then we're scrambling to train them while we're in the middle of all of that.”

City employees filled the council chamber to express their concerns.

“The way I understand (it) is the city can do anything to improve, they just can't take away the benefits that we have,” Mathew Asche said.

Christian Hans agreed.

“They'll never say no to the city bettering our wages or giving us anything better,” Hans said. “I know he said we have our contract, but if the city and the union are both open for it we can open negotiations anytime.”

But Zavodny said that would be the city making a concession on the matter.

At the end of discussions, Zavodny said he wasn’t at the point to further talk cost of living adjustments because the city needs to first restructure its salary schedule.

“You're starting with a flawed salary schedule and you can't fix it by giving cost of living,” he said. “You've got to fix the salary schedule first. And then you can give cost of living that treats everyone the same. Because now I'm looking at a room of people that this guy has been here three years, he's making less than the guy that has been here six months. It doesn't make any sense.”

Zavodny asked that employees provide information to the city on what they think is wrong with the salary schedule. He also noted that the city’s current job descriptions are not accurate and asked employees to review that as well.

