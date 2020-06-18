David City Council to get second opinion on water treatment plant

David City officials are continuing to reconsider the future of the water treatment plant as the City of David City Council voted unanimously to get second opinion on options for the facility, a $25,000 cost.
David City’s current water treatment plant is 40 years old and nearing the end of its lifespan. Fixing, updating or replacing the current facilities will be a significant investment.
“The opinion was that, if we’re going to invest millions of dollars into our water treatment plant that we want to make sure that we are moving forward the best way possible,” Interim Water Department Supervisor Aaron Gustin said.
The City has already received some options for how to proceed from the engineering firm Olsson Associates. Olsson presented the council with three options; building a new plant for $8.5 million, upgrading the existing plant for just over $5 million or fixing it for $4.8 million.
City officials decided to get a second opinion from JEO Consulting Group Inc., after asking nearby communities for references. Getting the second opinion will cost $12,500.
“Now I hate spending money, but I think this is going to be one of those times that we should probably try to get a second opinion,” Mayor Alan Zavodny said during last week's Council meeting.
Aside from the cost, Council members are considering how the different options will affect the quality of David City’s water.
“That’s what these studies are for, is to present the City Council with different options of the kind of water that we can have as a result of a new treatment plant or treatment process," City Administrator Clayton Keller said. "Once they have all the options in front of them, they’ll make the decision of what kind of water they want to produce."
Water softness is a concern for city officials. During the Council meeting, Zavodny said the city is reluctant to consider any option that doesn’t soften the water.
Currently, the water treatment facility uses lime to soften the water.
"There are other technologies available that can soften,” JEO Branch Manager Ethan Joy said at the meeting.
An alternative option would involve converting the existing plant to remove the chemicals that make the water hard, running the water through a reverse osmosis system to clean it, and blending it to get the right level of hardness.
Reverse osmosis also might fix the water’s elevated manganese levels. Every system has its drawbacks, though.
“You’re shoving that water through a membrane backwards where it doesn’t want to go … So it does use a lot of energy and those membranes have to be replaced every 10 to 15 years, and they’re not cheap,” Joy said.
Joy said there may be some modifications to improve operator ease of use, which has also been a concern with the current facility. Residual chlorine from the treatment process has also been reacting to cast-iron piping, producing discolored water.
Like Olsson Associates, JEO will run the numbers to find out the cost of the various options over time. The cost of the treatment options may partly depend on the extent to which the existing facilities can be retrofitted.
Gustin said JEO should have recommendations for the city within the next six months.
“Our goal overall is to provide David City and the individuals who receive water from our treatment process, with the best possible safe, potable water that we can,” Gustin said.
In other Council news, aldermen voted to renovate the David City Park Lakes fishery for $900 with help from Nebraska Game and Parks. Council members said the fishery was last renovated approximately 12 years ago. The renovation will involve introducing rotenone, an insecticide, to get rid of undesirable species.
“We’re never going to be able to totally keep the carp away out of that stream and jumping into it during a flood,” Zavodny said at the meeting.
But Zavodny said they are at the point where some upkeep needs to be done.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!