David City Council to get second opinion on water treatment plant

“You’re shoving that water through a membrane backwards where it doesn’t want to go … So it does use a lot of energy and those membranes have to be replaced every 10 to 15 years, and they’re not cheap,” Joy said.

Joy said there may be some modifications to improve operator ease of use, which has also been a concern with the current facility. Residual chlorine from the treatment process has also been reacting to cast-iron piping, producing discolored water.

Like Olsson Associates, JEO will run the numbers to find out the cost of the various options over time. The cost of the treatment options may partly depend on the extent to which the existing facilities can be retrofitted.

Gustin said JEO should have recommendations for the city within the next six months.

“Our goal overall is to provide David City and the individuals who receive water from our treatment process, with the best possible safe, potable water that we can,” Gustin said.