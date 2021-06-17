David City CRA comes back to life

One of the benefits of a CRA is that it is not subject to all of the same rules the city must follow when acquiring property. It is able to buy and sell land, as well as hire contractors to build on and develop it.

At the June 9 meeting, for example, the CRA approved the sale of a lot it already owned at the intersection of Third and G streets. The CRA sold the lot to Tony Novak, who owns Novak Construction.

Meanwhile, the main advantage of the city council and CRA members being the same people is that the two bodies can work in tandem to accomplish certain goals.

However, the CRA and city are only two parts of a three-legged stool, which will also eventually include a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

“The 501(c)(3) is going to be a freestanding unit that will work in conjunction with this group and the City of David City as a municipality,” Trowbridge said.

Each entity has some powers the others do not. For example, the 501(c)(3) could apply for workforce housing grants. Neither the David City CRA or the City of David City could apply.