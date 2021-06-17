David City CRA comes back to life

David City has revived its Community Redevelopment Authority to pursue the development of workforce housing in the area.
Several months ago, the city identified workforce housing as one of its biggest priorities for 2021. The David City Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) had its first substantial meeting in years on June 9.
"As far as acting as an authority with independent ideas and action plans to move the community ahead, I can't remember in my lifetime that it's ever happened," David City Special Project Coordinator Skip Trowbridge said during the June 9 meeting.
Nebraska's community redevelopment laws allow for the creation of CRAs containing the same members as the municipality it serves, which is the case in David City. When they meet as the CRA, however, they are not meeting as elected government representatives.
Alan Zavodny, Bruce Meysenburg, Jessica Betzen-Miller, Pat Meysenburg and Tom Kobus were all present at the CRA's June 9 meeting.
The CRA's first order of business included appointing an interim CRA chairperson and an interim vice chairperson. Kobus was selected as the CRA chairman and Betzen-Miller was chosen as the vice chairwoman.
One of the benefits of a CRA is that it is not subject to all of the same rules the city must follow when acquiring property. It is able to buy and sell land, as well as hire contractors to build on and develop it.
At the June 9 meeting, for example, the CRA approved the sale of a lot it already owned at the intersection of Third and G streets. The CRA sold the lot to Tony Novak, who owns Novak Construction.
Meanwhile, the main advantage of the city council and CRA members being the same people is that the two bodies can work in tandem to accomplish certain goals.
However, the CRA and city are only two parts of a three-legged stool, which will also eventually include a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
“The 501(c)(3) is going to be a freestanding unit that will work in conjunction with this group and the City of David City as a municipality,” Trowbridge said.
Each entity has some powers the others do not. For example, the 501(c)(3) could apply for workforce housing grants. Neither the David City CRA or the City of David City could apply.
"To simplify it, (the 501(c)(3)) is going to be the entity that helps us with the financial piece. It's the way the money will flow and it can apply for different programs that the others can't," Zavodny said during the meeting.
Together, the nonprofit, the CRA and the city can foster such development projects in a way that none alone would be capable of supporting.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.