David City Development Corporation receives nonprofit status

A little over two years ago, Skip Trowbridge and then Mayor Alan Zavodny was considering the housing shortage in David City.

“There didn't appear to be much of an opportunity for housing to develop in David City. We don't have a developer as such,” Trowbridge said. “We've had some activity during those years but it didn't continue when there weren't any lots available.”

Back then, the governor had introduced the workforce housing concept to Nebraska, with the first round of grants being funded at $10 million. In the program, competitive matching grants are provided to nonprofit development organizations that administer the funds, and the funds are invested in certain projects to increase the supply and reduce the costs of workforce housing.

According to the Department of Economic Development's (DED) website, eligible projects could include new owner-occupied housing and new rental units (there is a cost restriction), owner-occupied or rental units that would cost a substantial amount to rehabilitate, upper-story housing (units above downtown storefronts) and rehabilitation/conversation of an existing building into housing.

It went well that first round, Trowbridge added, and he and Zavodny looked at bringing that to David City.

“In order to apply for workforce housing funds you need to be either a nonprofit or a recognized developer, so municipalities couldn't apply,” Trowbridge said, noting he had told Zavodny he would assist with putting together such an organization if the city lent a hand with startup costs.

With law firm Baird Holm out of Omaha doing the project, the David City Development Corporation became incorporated in April 2021. Then, Trowbridge said, they had to seek tax-exempt status from the IRS, which took the better part of a year.

The second round of workforce housing funds is now concluding, which had been funded at another $10 million, Trowbridge said, and the nonprofit is preparing to apply for the third round, which is being funded at $30 million.

Previously, there was a $1 million limit for workforce housing and it was a one-to-one match, where a city would receive $500,000 if it put in $500,000; now it’s a two-to-one match.

“When you're done you’ve got $1.5 million to work with and you can loan it, you can get really creative with what you do with that money to leverage the building of what is workforce housing in your community,” Trowbridge said.

He added they have the OK from the David City Council for the use of $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for this effort.

“We've never done this before, and we don't have the manpower. We've gotten lucky because we've developed a relationship with NeighborWorks (Northeast Nebraska) out of Columbus and Norfolk,” Trowbridge said.

“We've reached an agreement and on a fee basis, they will do the application. If it is granted for the million plus the $500,000 from the city, they will administer it for us on a fee basis paid by the developers that build the houses and townhouses.”

Trowbridge said that will cost roughly $4,500.

Shortly before Christmas, Trowbridge told The Banner-Press that a notice of intent would be filed with the DED in the coming weeks before sending in the workforce housing application.

However, the process will be a slow one. It may not be until August when they hear if the application has been approved.

“I don't think we'll see any workforce housing money until probably spring of ’24,” Trowbridge said. “The only good thing about that is maybe the cost of product, wood and things to build a house with, will go down. I don't think it'll go up any higher, we'll look to the right side of that.”

If approved for the funds, Trowbridge noted, the funds will need to be used in a way that will stimulate housing.

“Whether it's maybe buying down an interest rate, giving a bank a guarantee for somebody's loan, doing some things where the money comes back to you before it's all over,” he said.

With the organization’s 501(c)3 status, Trowbridge is encouraging donations. They can be dropped off at the David City offices, 490 E Street, or mailed to David City Development Corporation, PO Box 62, David City NE 68632.

Industries and businesses can contribute as well.

“All of the money that gets donated to it is going to go into housing in David City, Nebraska. We don't have any employees. We'll have some postage and some paper and some copy costs,” Trowbridge said. “We'll have to find $4,500 to pay our friends at NeighborWorks who are doing the application. That pretty much will be our expense load.”

Gerald Luckey, a retired doctor, serves on the David City Development Corporation’s board.

“David City has to have the ingredients of a good small community and that would be good schools and good health care, but I think we need more housing,” Luckey said. “When you have those three ingredients, it encourages industry to stay, it encourages more jobs in the area. Having the funding from ARPA funds and that are available, it would make sense to try to enhance that and just make David City have a stronger community.”

MAKING PLANS

As for where any new housing would go, Trowbridge said he had known the property north of O Street – now the Northland Subdivision – was for sale.

Roughly 12 acres of property there was bought, but about 4 acres of land located on the southwest edge of David City had to be purchased with it too, he noted.

The Community Development Agency, made up of the same members as the city council, is leading the development efforts, and it can do tax-increment financing (TIF) projects.

“The project up north – the land, the streets, the water, the sewer and stormwater, will all be done on a TIF project. So between the TIF funds that come in over 15 years and the sale of the lots, it'll be a breakeven deal,” Trowbridge said, adding the housing development will have 32 lots.

“If everything goes the way it's supposed to, we won't make any money, we won't lose any money but we'll have 32 homes in David City that we didn't have before.”

Also in the north part of David City, is Timpte, Ag Processing Inc. (AGP) is set to construct a new soybean crushing plant and AKRS Equipment Solutions is building a new facility.

The 4 acres purchased at the same time as the Northland property is set to be converted into a camping site/RV park. Trowbridge said the idea came about when AGP asked if there would be a place for a lot of campers for crews during the plant’s two- to three-year build.

“We can put the water and sewer in ourselves and electric and put 20 pads over there for camping,” Trowbridge said. “A camping site will go for $20 to $40 at night. We've got 20 of them, and we plan on them being full for two years straight. It'll pay for a lot of things that are done over there.”

In other development news, the city was approved for owner-occupied housing funds in the amount of $575,600 last fall. In the program, people who fall under income qualifications could make repairs to their homes. Trowbridge said they’re still waiting for the needed contract for that project.

When looking at the future of David City and the development corporation’s part in it, Luckey said he hopes to see affordable housing, as well as access to the business developments north of town.

Once the Northland Subdivision is built out, the nonprofit could look at getting a hotel in town or developing the east side of the highway across from the soybean plant, Luckey added.

“That's kind of a longer-range plan. Not that this organization is going to do all of that,” Luckey said. “But I think those are kind of the things we're looking at in the future that's going to grow the community.”