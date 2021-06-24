David City, EPA working on water issues

During their meeting on June 11, Gustin and the EPA representatives went over David City's comprehensive compliance plan.

Gustin said the representatives seemed reassured following the meeting.

"Currently they are displeased with the setup of David City's wastewater treatment system but are very supportive of the changes that we want to make within the next permit period," Gustin said.

David City's system is old and riddled with problems -- no one seems to dispute that. An anaerobic lagoon installed more than a year ago has been an ongoing source of stress, along with the city's cramped wastewater treatment plant headworks building.

That having been said, the city is working on solutions.

"Public infrastructure is what makes America a First World country," City Administrator Clayton Keller said. "We are very serious about protecting the quality of our wastewater treatment plant."