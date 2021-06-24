David City, EPA working on water issues

David City Water and Wastewater Supervisor Aaron Gustin met with representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency on June 11 to discuss the state of the city's water and wastewater treatment facilities.
Gustin said David City is in constant communication with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
"We report to them on a monthly basis," Gustin said. "...The EPA is what sets water chemistry limits. Your limits are basically goals for your wastewater treatment plant."
But, the EPA also keeps a closer eye on systems that aren't within acceptable limits. Any time a system is in "significant noncompliance" -- meaning it has not met the limits for three months or more -- the EPA requires it to submit a comprehensive compliance plan.
"That includes things we have in the works or plan to do within the coming few years to get into compliance," Gustin said.
David City has been in significant noncompliance for a while, Gustin said, specifically concerning its ammonia levels.
According to the EPA's website, "Ammonia can enter the aquatic environment via direct means such as municipal effluent discharges and the excretion of nitrogenous wastes from animals, and indirect means such as nitrogen fixation, air deposition, and runoff from agricultural lands."
During their meeting on June 11, Gustin and the EPA representatives went over David City's comprehensive compliance plan.
Gustin said the representatives seemed reassured following the meeting.
"Currently they are displeased with the setup of David City's wastewater treatment system but are very supportive of the changes that we want to make within the next permit period," Gustin said.
David City's system is old and riddled with problems -- no one seems to dispute that. An anaerobic lagoon installed more than a year ago has been an ongoing source of stress, along with the city's cramped wastewater treatment plant headworks building.
That having been said, the city is working on solutions.
"Public infrastructure is what makes America a First World country," City Administrator Clayton Keller said. "We are very serious about protecting the quality of our wastewater treatment plant."
However, Gustin said, it will take time to accomplish the needed changes. For one thing, they are largely dependent on the timeline of engineering reviews. It's also important that the changes are compatible and work well holistically.
"Ultimately, our first responsibility is to the taxpayers and we need to be good stewards of the taxpayers' money," Gustin said. "We need to choose the right process and we need to do it right."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.