David City experiences ice storm

Butler Public Power District General Manager Mark Kirby said he didn't rest well the night of Nov. 10 knowing that 1,100 customers were out of power. But, after working for 20 hours, he had to call his linemen in to sleep.

Kirby has worked for the district for almost three decades and said this was the worst damage he's ever seen.

"We've been hit by ice storms before but not district-wide, where it's east to west and north to south. In my career at Butler, this is by far the worst one we've ever had. And I would say that ice-buildup-wise as well," Kirby said.

On some wires, he said, the ice was as thick as a golf ball.

The wide swath cut by the ice storm the evening of Nov. 9 into the morning of Nov. 10 was responsible for the delays in getting the district's power customers back online.

Butler Public Power put out the call for mutual aid right away at 5 a.m. on Nov. 10, but to the north, southwest and west, Cornhusker, Perennial and Polk County Rural power districts were all dealing with the same damage.

"Normally what would happen is one of us would get hit and then all of us would go help them," Kirby said.