David City fire close call for family

A David City family survived a fire thanks to the actions of a 13-year-old girl, according to family members.

According to Fire Chief Mark Sloup, on Sunday, Oct. 2, David City Fire and Rescue responded to a two-story single family dwelling fire in the 700 block of Ninth Street in David City.

Upon arrival, Sloup said, crews saw heavy fire on the front of the building. It appeared to have progressed into the interior of the dwelling.

Sloup said all occupants of the home were out when crews arrived.

“Within 10 minutes of the initial page, fire crews had water on the fire and the fire was declared under control within 49 minutes,” Sloup said. “As a result of heavy fire damage to both the structure and the personal property, it appears … a total loss.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Sloup added.

Rose Morter, grandmother of Samantha Chmelka, said the family calls Samantha a hero after waking up everybody in the house. The fire alarms hadn’t gone off yet, Morter said, but Samantha smelled smoke.

“She jumped up and screamed there was a fire and got everybody up,” Morter said.

“They all would have died if she hadn’t of woken everybody up.”

Morter said the David City community has been very supportive of the Chmelka family since the fire, giving clothing, money and food. She added the family is appreciative of the community’s support.