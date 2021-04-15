David City firefighters busy with two fires over Easter Weekend

Easter weekend was a busy one for members of the David City Volunteer Fire Department.

The department responded to two fires over Easter weekend, one of which took place at the Butler County Landfill, 3588 R Road near David City.

"The flames were very minimal, roughly a foot or two off the ground in an area that was probably 75 feet by 25 feet," Ryan Boyer with the landfill said.

Landfill fires, while never desirable, do happen from time to time.

"They can occur after somebody throws a cigarette out or with lithium batteries being thrown in household trash," Boyer said. "It is common. We do try to watch for it to make sure we get adequate cover."

Boyer said there is no cause for alarm following the April 4 fire.

"The landfill doesn't accept hazardous material," Boyer said. "I'm sure that smoke inhalation is a possibility but there are no toxins."

Boyer said the landfill suspects the fire was started by uncovered debris near some equipment.