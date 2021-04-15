David City firefighters busy with two fires over Easter Weekend

Easter weekend was a busy one for members of the David City Volunteer Fire Department.
The department responded to two fires over Easter weekend, one of which took place at the Butler County Landfill, 3588 R Road near David City.
"The flames were very minimal, roughly a foot or two off the ground in an area that was probably 75 feet by 25 feet," Ryan Boyer with the landfill said.
Landfill fires, while never desirable, do happen from time to time.
"They can occur after somebody throws a cigarette out or with lithium batteries being thrown in household trash," Boyer said. "It is common. We do try to watch for it to make sure we get adequate cover."
Boyer said there is no cause for alarm following the April 4 fire.
"The landfill doesn't accept hazardous material," Boyer said. "I'm sure that smoke inhalation is a possibility but there are no toxins."
Boyer said the landfill suspects the fire was started by uncovered debris near some equipment.
"There was a little bit of loose debris that was wedged up underneath one of our machines that did not get covered. It was smoldering, apparently, until it did ignite with the winds on Easter," Boyer said. "It wasn't due to the machine running. The cause is not 100% certain, but it could've been numerous things."
The David City Volunteer Fire Department was just one of the entities responding to the landfill fire.
"David City was initially summoned out to the landfill for a fire," Fire Chief Mark Sloup said.
From there, Sloup said, David City requested mutual aid assistance from the fire departments in Brainard and Bruno, as well as Abie and Bellwood.
"And then I initially called Abie and Bellwood for tankers, but I subsequently released them upon their arrival," Sloup said. "We felt like we had it fairly under control with the water suppression activities that took place by the departments that were on location, with the aid of the landfill employees."
Sloup said approximately 30 firefighters helped aid in the suppression and extinguishment of the fire. Landfill employees also helped by using bulldozers to smother the fire with dirt.
"It was out before sundown," Boyer said.
The David City department was busy with another incident that same weekend.
"We were summoned to Schuyler to assist them with a grass fire," Sloup said.
At the time of the landfill and grass fires, Sloup said, fire danger was high thanks to low humidity and dry vegetation.
Sloup said the fire danger has since gone down thanks to last week's rain and the increased humidity, but he reminded people to take precautions including proper disposal of smoking materials.
"And always ensure that all dwellings or houses that are occupied by people have functioning and operating smoke detectors," Sloup said.
With respect to the landfill fire, Boyer said it's important that people properly dispose of household cleaners and lithium batteries.
"It can create a chemical reaction that sometimes ignites a hot spot," Boyer said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.