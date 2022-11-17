David City gets new mayor, Butler County new state senator, keep sheriff

Butler County saw several important elections during this midterm election cycle. The potential for a new mayor, sheriff and state senator left a lot of possibilities for change.

After the voting on Nov. 8, Legislative District 24's Jana Hughes won the position of state senator over Patrick Hotovy with 7,493 votes to Hotovy's 6,100 district-wide.

Hughes, from Seward, said when the results came in around 1:45 in the morning, she was laying on her couch after a watch party in Seward. Prior to running for this position, Hughes' political experience was simply being on the Seward Public Schools Board of Education.

"For Seward school board, all I did was answer the questions in the Seward paper and that's all I did. I did not buy one sign, this was a whole new learning experience," Hughes said.

Hughes said she is grateful for those who voted for her and had faith in her during this election. She added that she got several meaningful messages and emails during the election.

"I got one that said 'Good luck tonight, you have won no matter what, I consider it a win that I was able to meet you and John (Hughes).' That really spoke to me," Hughes said. "My opponent is a really great guy and I knew it was going to be close."

Jessica Miller, who was elected mayor of David City with 803 votes over James Sylvester's 163, said she hopes and plans to be more involved with city employees than she was on city council, to help further David City's development.

"I would like to personally get to know all the employees and be able to discuss with them their visions. I also plan on continuing to work with those individuals who are helping to grow our town and housing developments," Miller said.

Tom Dion, Butler County Sheriff, was re-elected against Marla Jo Schnell with 2,116 votes to Schnell's 1,346. The Banner-Press did not receive comments from Dion about the election in time for its Monday night print deadline.

Butler County voted overwhelmingly for Congressman Mike Flood over Patty Pansing Brooks, with 2,786 votes to Brooks' 629. Statewide, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's website, Flood saw 127,623 votes to Brooks' 91,919.

Flood said the incredible support he saw this election came from the rural communities he visited, and that likely helped him secure the win. The issue most voted on, he added, was finances.

"I would say people voted their pocketbook, that was the number one issue I heard from the start to the end of the campaign that is increased inflation, higher prices, diesel, fertilizer costs for farmers," Flood said.

Jim Pillen won the gubernatorial race against Carol Blood and Scott Zimmerman with 394,843 to Blood's 238,037 and Zimmerman's 26,092. Pillen said that his day one plans are to get acquainted with the unicameral so he can work with them better from the start.

"I am focused on building relationships with senators in the unicameral so we can protect, train, and keep our kids in Nebraska, bring transformative property tax change, grow agriculture, and defend our commonsense, conservative values," Pillen said.

The rest of Butler County's results, as of Nov. 14 are as follows:

Brainard Village Board (3): Joel D. Vrbka 101, Thomas F. Pesek 141, Jeff Karber 109, Bryan Barta (by petition) 47

Garrison Village Board (3): Elizabeth Schmidt 15, Dan Schmid 15, Marianne Ziethen 13, Marc Hlavac 24

Linwood Village Board (3): Michael D. Croghan 21, Joshua R. Slonecker 22, John Malina 13, Denise L. Harris 9, Keldon Phillips 19

Platte Township Board (3): Frank Peltz 28, Michael D. Croghan 42, Will A. Eaton 52, Keldon Phillips 39

Read Township Board (3): Dannie D. Steager 79, Nicholas R. Prochaska 69, Mark Shonka 71, Ron Sedlak 20

David City Public School District 56 Board of Education (3): Jeff Blum 562, Stephanie Summers 1,209, Darrell J. Allen 1,051, Aaron David Rerucha 1,201, Kasey Kuhlman 1,267

East Butler Public School District 2R Board of Education North Ward (1): Dylan Spatz 15, Chad D. Kreikemeier 14

East Butler Public School District 2R Board of Education South Ward (1): Ryan A. Pekarek 159, Joan Niemann 148