David City Girl Scouts give back through 'giving tree'

A David City Girl Scout troop is collecting donations at the Hruska Memorial Library for Genesis House through an Easter-themed "giving tree."
Genesis House Prevention, Education and Outreach Coordinator Nicole Gasper said the timing is serendipitous. Easter and spring are all about rebirth and new beginnings, which are central themes for the David City-based nonprofit that helps survivors of domestic abuse restart their lives.
"The whole concept of Genesis House is helping someone find new life and new beginnings and that's what Easter is all about, also. I just loved how it was so alike. And spring is a season for new hope after a dark winter and that's exactly what we do. We give hope and emotional freedom after living in the darkness of domestic violence," Gasper said.
Girl Scout Troop 50553 Co-Leader Jessica Samek said the project was originally meant to take place at Christmastime, a follow-up to the successful 2019 Christmas angel tree the Girl Scouts did for Genesis House. But, in November, COVID-19 threw a wrench in their plans for a sequel.
"The library had closed and that's when the cases were kind of spiking up in our community," Samek said. "...We didn't want to completely cancel it but we just thought, for the safety of everyone, we should just postpone."
So the Girl Scout Brownie troop — made up of first, second and third graders — rescheduled the donation event for Easter.
For the project, the Girl Scouts decorated a light-up tree in Hruska Memorial Public Library, 399 N. Fifth St. in David City, with bunny tags. Each tag has a donation item written on it.
"Anyone who wants to participate can go down to the library and pick a tag. They can even pick more than one tag if they would like. And then they would purchase that item or items," Gasper said.
People should then bring the purchased items to the library and put them into a designated box. The last day to drop off donations is April 10.
"We try and give wish lists that reflect what the greatest impact on our clients' lives would be at the given time," Gasper said.
Many of the requested donations are cleaning and personal care supplies. Samek said the girls will use the items to create a number of individual care baskets for Genesis House clients.
"They'll be filled with personal care items like shampoo and soap and lotion, laundry detergent, a lot of Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer," Gasper said. "We help clients find their own housing since we don't currently have a residential program. While our clients are trying to rebuild their lives, sometimes these personal care items can just seem too expensive when they have rent and food and utilities to think about."
Genesis House programs are all about starting fresh and, Gasper said, it is easier for clients to do that when they feel good.
"It's just so much easier to achieve your goals and live a life of emotional freedom when you feel your best and you look your best and you have a nice, clean home to live in," Gasper said.
In the meantime, Gasper said Genesis House took advantage of the partnership to educate the Girl Scout troop members about healthy relationships.
"If we can reach young people about healthy relationships and respect for others, we just know they'll be so much better equipped for their dating relationships as teenagers and into adulthood," Gasper said. "I was so grateful to have that opportunity with the girls. It makes this partnership and this project so much more meaningful."
Samek said people are never too young to start learning about what healthy friendships and, eventually, romantic relationships are like. Samek added that the Girl Scout troop members enjoy working with Genesis House.
"It was a win-win situation for everybody," Samek said. "The girls love learning about community service and how we can help others in need."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.