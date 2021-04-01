David City Girl Scouts give back through 'giving tree'

For the project, the Girl Scouts decorated a light-up tree in Hruska Memorial Public Library, 399 N. Fifth St. in David City, with bunny tags. Each tag has a donation item written on it.

"Anyone who wants to participate can go down to the library and pick a tag. They can even pick more than one tag if they would like. And then they would purchase that item or items," Gasper said.

People should then bring the purchased items to the library and put them into a designated box. The last day to drop off donations is April 10.

"We try and give wish lists that reflect what the greatest impact on our clients' lives would be at the given time," Gasper said.

Many of the requested donations are cleaning and personal care supplies. Samek said the girls will use the items to create a number of individual care baskets for Genesis House clients.

"They'll be filled with personal care items like shampoo and soap and lotion, laundry detergent, a lot of Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer," Gasper said. "We help clients find their own housing since we don't currently have a residential program. While our clients are trying to rebuild their lives, sometimes these personal care items can just seem too expensive when they have rent and food and utilities to think about."