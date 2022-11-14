David City High School honors veterans

The halls of David City High School lay, for once, silent on the morning of Nov. 10 as students packed the gymnasium for a Veterans Day program.

Short, yet poignant speeches were made, honoring and thanking veterans for their efforts, followed by several numbers by the high school band and choir. To close, the David City Honor Guard carried their flags out, retiring the colors.

David City High School Principal Cortney Couch said after the event that he enjoys and looks forward the Veterans Day presentation and the honor guard's carrying the flags out in their color retirement ceremony.

"It's nice to see everybody, shake their hand and tell them thank you. Being a person who loves music, I love to listen to the choir when they play the different songs for the different branches. When they play the songs and they (veterans) get to stand, I really like that part," Couch said.

Couch said the event has taken place for all of the 27 years he has been with the school, and that he likes to think it has always been a tradition.

"So much of what we do here in the school is to connect our history, to our present and use our present as a road map of where we're headed in our future," Couch said. "Without doing things like this and appreciating those who came before us, we can't really grow and move forward, unless we look back."

Larry Sabata, organizer of the honor guard that attended the ceremony and retired the colors, said he has been involved in the honor guard for 48 years. According to Sabata, the purpose of his involvement is simply to make people aware of who veterans are and what they have done for their communities.

"It's about veterans, to honor our veterans, plus ourselves, to put out to the public the different types of stories of what veterans did to give us the freedoms and privileges we enjoy today," Sabata said.

Sabata, the youngest and first veteran on the David City Honor Guard, served in the Army in 1970 during the height of the Vietnam War. A machine gunner and mechanical ambush set-up man, he was part of one of the first Army units to legally enter Cambodia. After returning to the United States, he started with the honor guard.

"All my life, I've liked to help vets, helped take them to the hospital to appointments, get compensation for them which they most rightly deserve," Sabata said.

Celebrations of Veterans Day, like the one at David City High School, are important, Sabata said, because people seem to sometimes forget about veterans. Were it not for his heroes, WWII veterans, he added, many people wouldn't even be around to celebrate Veterans Day.

"As I look out over the years, I see patriotism slowly slipping away, it's not as relevant as it was 30-40 years ago. On Memorial Day, huge crowds used to go up to the cemetery," Sabata said. "You don't see that anymore, it seems somebody's too busy or people take what veterans do for granted, and they're kind of being forgotten."

That is why, he said, he does what he does, and will keep doing it for years to come.

"I'm going to keep going as long as I can and only that guy up there will determine how long I last," Sabata said.