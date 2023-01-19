David City High School's Caden Denker a role model to others

Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Banner-Press features youths in the Butler County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week and rotated between Aquinas Catholic, David City Public and East Butler Public school districts.

When David City High School senior Caden Denker does something, he gives it a 100%.

Caden, 18, is the son of Chad and Chantel Denker and is a three-sport athlete.

He was captain in football and basketball and will be involved in track in the spring. Physical activity is something he’s done since he was young, he said.

“I'm not just going to do something, just to do it,” Caden said. “I'm very competitive, I would say, so when I do something I want to be the best at it. That's kind of what drives me. I want to work harder at it, I want to put in the time to make something the best that I can be at it.”

Caden noted the benefits of being involved in sports, including spending time with friends.

“At the same time, you learn how to work in a team and how to be a contributing member as part of a team because not everybody can be a leader. It takes those other members to contribute to and everyone has a part,” Caden said. “It does work on your teamwork and your leadership skills and to regulate your emotions better.”

Chad, who is the superintendent of David City Public Schools, said that Caden is quiet at home, but agrees that he is competitive, though he doesn’t always show it externally.

“The thing I've probably seen during his high school career, he's become a more vocal leader,” Chad said. “At the basketball game, if a teammate made a mistake, he was over there patting him on the back, encouraging them and giving them some positive encouragement.”

Chad added he and his wife have coached Caden in basketball for several years.

“We've kind of enjoyed seeing that growth from third grade to now a senior in high school. And so we like to think we've maybe had a small part in helping him develop as an athlete, as a person,” Chad said.

Being the school superintendent, Chad said, allows him to have an increased presence in all his children’s lives, both in the school building and at all of their activities.

“I really enjoy that,” he said. “That's probably one of the one reasons I got into school administration, as I knew I'd be able to be involved in my kids’ lives a little bit more.”

Off the field, Caden also takes part in National Honor Society, StayU, one act and Fellowship of the Christian Athletes.

Caden said he considers himself more of a member of the other activities as in sports, he serves more in a leadership position. In one act, he said, he is part of the technical crew so he has a supportive role there.

Throughout his high school career, Caden said there have been two experiences that have stuck out to him – becoming a member of the 1,000-point club and competing at state in track.

“The 1,000-point challenge, that starts as a freshman. And at the time, I had no idea that I would one day be part of the 1,000-point club. So I'm very proud of that,” Caden said. “Going to state in track the past two years, it's an accumulation of my hard work throughout the year.”

Caden said after graduating from DCHS, he plans on running track at the University of South Dakota and will be in the kinesiology and sports management program there. His ultimate goal, he said, is to become a physical therapist.

“Junior high level is when I went to physical therapy for a few things,” Caden said. “I kind of was in that environment, I saw what it's like. And it's just something that I thought I wanted to do. You can help people and you can see progress in other people and be a part of that.”

Chad added that Caden pursuing a career as a physical therapist will allow him to continue to be involved in athletics.

“I think it gives him the ability to help people but also still being tied to sports a little bit,” Chad said. “I can see him really liking that.”

When asked about the importance of community involvement, Caden noted a quote he heard while volunteering at Christmas on the Bricks in December. Someone had said that communities die without active members, Caden said.

“I thought that was just true. You can't expect just one person to be involved and do everything on their own,” Caden said. “I know that a lot of people look up to me, when they see me volunteering and contributing that makes them want to contribute. It's just a chain reaction, and it involves everyone, and it just helps out everyone.”

Outside the walls of DCHS, Caden is involved at the family’s church, Redeemer Lutheran. Chad said Caden has lent a hand with such things as Vacation Bible School, mowing the church lawn, soup suppers, the Christmas program and youth basketball camp.

“When he talks about volunteering, community service, he's done a fair amount of that over the last few years,” Chad said. “He's seeing the importance of that now and I'm glad that he mentioned that quote, because it is true, everybody needs to give back a little bit if they can. Otherwise, your communities and programs die without volunteers and community service. I’m glad he sees the importance of that.”

The David City community is well-known for supporting the school systems, Chad added.

For example, Chad said, at the wrestling meet, you’ll see half of Butler County there cheering for DCHS, Aquinas and East Butler, even Shelby-Rising City.

“Everybody in the area just roots for Butler County and the Butler County area. It's not like that everywhere,” Chad said. “It's Butler County and David City in particular is a special place. That's why I'm still here after 10 years.”